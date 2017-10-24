

Friday, October 27, 2017

KFCF 88.1 FM

5 - 6 p.m.



This week on the Street Heat radio show:



Dallas Blanchard, the local social justice activist recently arrested for vandalism on Fulton street, will be our guest. Blanchard will discuss why he objects to the gentrification of downtown Fresno, recent death threats he has received after his arrest and whatever listeners want to call in and ask him. We will take call-ins at (559) 266-8888, so you can talk to Dallas live on the show. You can listen to the show at 88.1 FM or at



Pam Whalen is the host and Mike Rhodes is the producer and board operator.

