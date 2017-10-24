top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 10/27/2017
Dallas Blanchard live on KFCF 88.1 FM
Date Friday October 27
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
88.1 FM in the Central Valley and Sierra mountains or on the internet at http://www.kfcf.org
Event Type Radio Broadcast
Organizer/AuthorMike Rhodes
Emailmikerhodes [at] comcast.net
Street Heat
Friday, October 27, 2017
KFCF 88.1 FM
5 - 6 p.m.

This week on the Street Heat radio show:

Dallas Blanchard, the local social justice activist recently arrested for vandalism on Fulton street, will be our guest. Blanchard will discuss why he objects to the gentrification of downtown Fresno, recent death threats he has received after his arrest and whatever listeners want to call in and ask him. We will take call-ins at (559) 266-8888, so you can talk to Dallas live on the show. You can listen to the show at 88.1 FM or at http://www.kfcf.org .
 
Pam Whalen is the host and Mike Rhodes is the producer and board operator.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 24th, 2017 3:56 PM
