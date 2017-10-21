From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Negros with Guns
Date
Thursday October 26
Time
12:00 PM
2:00 PM
Location Details
San Francisco Public Library
100 Larkin St.
San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type
Class/Workshop
|One City One Book: San Francisco Reads
Rob Williams was an African-American living in Monroe, North Carolina in the 1950s and 1960s. Living with injustice and oppression, many African-Americans advocated a non-violent resistance. Williams took a different tack, urging the oppressed to take up arms. Williams was stripped of his rank as leader of the local NAACP chapter, but he continued to encourage local African-Americans to carry weapons as a means of self-defense. Wanted on a kidnapping charge, Williams and his wife fled to Cuba.
