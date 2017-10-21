An experience that brings San Francisco revolution and resistance history to your fingertips!



Join us in a close-up show-and-tell with San Francisco history through original manuscripts, newspapers, and photographs which document Black Panther Party and San Francisco's legacy of resistance.



Collections on view will include The Black Panther newspaper; selections from the San Francisco Ephemera Collection including protest fliers; photographs from the 1960s – 1970s documenting resistance.



This exclusive program takes place within the San Francisco History Center and is limited to 30 participants. The behind-the-scenes event is led by our knowledgeable archivists, who will guide the tour of documents while guests hold San Francisco’s treasured documents. Photography is welcomed and encouraged during the program.



For more event information:

