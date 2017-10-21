top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
Fight to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal Continues
Date Friday October 27
Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
UC Hastings Law School
198 McAllister St., Room A
San Francisco
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorNLG
The Labor Action Committee To Free Mumia Abu-Jamal Invites you to attend a public forum on the latest legal developments in Mumia's Case. Having finally been properly treated for Hepatitis-C, Mumia is now attempting to show that his case was compromised by former Philadelphia District Attorney Ronald Castille, now judge of the PA Supreme Court.

Throughout Mumia's appeals, Judge Castille refused to stepdown or recuse himself, despite his role in prosecuting Mumia. Mumia has obtained documents through discovery that should demonstrate Judge Castille's role in framing him. If proven, this could overturn Mumia's negative appeals rulings, and open the case to new examination.

But will the court allow this evidence to be brought forth? This is now in question! Rachel Wolkenstein, Mumia's long time attorney will be speaking.

------

October 27th, 6:30 pm
UC Hastings Law School
198 McAllister St., Room A
San Francisco

October 28th, 7:00 pm
Niebyl Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Ave.
Oakland

Please note there are two dates! This event is for the San Francisco event.
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 21st, 2017 5:44 PM
