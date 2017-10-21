The Labor Action Committee To Free Mumia Abu-Jamal Invites you to attend a public forum on the latest legal developments in Mumia's Case. Having finally been properly treated for Hepatitis-C, Mumia is now attempting to show that his case was compromised by former Philadelphia District Attorney Ronald Castille, now judge of the PA Supreme Court.



Throughout Mumia's appeals, Judge Castille refused to stepdown or recuse himself, despite his role in prosecuting Mumia. Mumia has obtained documents through discovery that should demonstrate Judge Castille's role in framing him. If proven, this could overturn Mumia's negative appeals rulings, and open the case to new examination.



But will the court allow this evidence to be brought forth? This is now in question! Rachel Wolkenstein, Mumia's long time attorney will be speaking.



October 27th, 6:30 pm

UC Hastings Law School

198 McAllister St., Room A

San Francisco



October 28th, 7:00 pm

Niebyl Proctor Marxist Library

6501 Telegraph Ave.

Oakland



Please note there are two dates! This event is for the San Francisco event.



https://www.facebook.com/events/6249743545... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 21st, 2017 5:44 PM