The community will mobilize on November 9th to support Prisoners United at a Public Protections Hearing at 1221 Oak Street in Downtown Oakland at 10am. There will be a rally outside the building at 9am to bring awareness to the cruel and unusual punishment and inhumane living conditions, due to arbitrary classification reviews and the torturous practice of solitary confinement.





Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 21st, 2017 5:40 PM