People can take a knee, help pass out flyers for Nov. 4 or hold up banners. And there will be street theater to dramatize the way Trump is acting like a modern day slavemaster. This is an example of what we did at the Raiders game:



TRUMP'S THREATS TO NFL PROTESTS: MUZZLING BLACK MEN LIKE SLAVE DAYS



In Trump’s fascist worldview, the Nazis and KKK white supremacists in Charlottesville are “very fine people”… while the NFL players who protest the murder by police of people of color are “sons of bitches” who should be immediately fired.



