On Oct. 22 National Day Against Police Brutality, join Refuse Fascism for an action at the entrace to the 49ers vs Cowboys game. This is an important game because the 49ers is Colin Kaepernicks former team and the Cowboys is owned by Trump supporter Jerry Jones who is threatening to force players to stand for the national anthem.
People can take a knee, help pass out flyers for Nov. 4 or hold up banners. And there will be street theater to dramatize the way Trump is acting like a modern day slavemaster. This is an example of what we did at the Raiders game: https://www.facebook.com/RefuseFascism/videos/1756801387947203/
TRUMP'S THREATS TO NFL PROTESTS: MUZZLING BLACK MEN LIKE SLAVE DAYS
In Trump’s fascist worldview, the Nazis and KKK white supremacists in Charlottesville are “very fine people”… while the NFL players who protest the murder by police of people of color are “sons of bitches” who should be immediately fired.
If Trump shuts down the NFL protests, or if the owners punish the players taking righteous action, it will be a significant victory for fascism. It would mean he will have succeeded in silencing Black men. It brings to mind the binding and gagging of Black Panther leader Bobby Seale in a political kangaroo trial in 1969 and the literal muzzling—and worse—that slave owners perpetrated on “back-talking” slaves.