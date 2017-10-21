From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Social movement-based video activism talk
Date
Thursday October 26
Time
7:00 PM
9:00 PM
Location Details
Sierra 2 Center, 2791 24th St, Room 9, Sacramento.
Event Type
Speaker
|Ellen Schwartz
|info [at] marxistschool.org
|916-835-4330
Chris Robé will present his book Breaking the Spell: A History of Anarchist Filmmakers, Videotape Guerrillas, and Digital Ninjas.
Published by PM Press (www.pmpress.org).
Chris' book will be available for purchase. An audience Q&A will follow his talk.
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 21st, 2017 6:58 AM