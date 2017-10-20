From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Hunger Strike Launched in Alameda & Santa Clara County Jails by Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee

Friday Oct 20th, 2017 9:58 PM Prisoners United in Alameda and Santa Clara County Jails are being deprived of their human and constitutional rights of due process and inflicted with cruel and unusual punishment, inhumane living conditions, and the torturous practice of solitary confinement.

original image (947x451)



PRISONERS UNITED in Alameda and Santa Clara County Jails are being deprived of their human and constitutional rights of due process and inflicted with cruel and unusual punishment, inhumane living conditions, and the torturous practice of solitary confinement.



On October 15, 2017, PRISONERS UNITED in Glenn Dyer Detention Center courageously led the way in a Hunger Strike that will span across 2 counties and 4 jails. Santa Rita Jail, Santa Clara County Main Jail and Elmwood D.O.C. will continue the strike in solidarity on October 22.



Call In:



Please call and email the Alameda County Sheriff Administration and Alameda County Board of Supervisors until they meet the 5 Core Demands listed below:



Alameda County Sheriff Administration:

(510) 272-6878

webmaster [at] alamedacountysheriff.org



Alameda County Board of Supervisors:

(510) 272-6347



A call script and online contact forms for each supervisor (Districts 1 - 5) can be found here:



https://itsgoingdown.org/hunger-strike-launched-alameda-santa-clara-county-jails/



1) End Indefinite Solitary Confinement/Administrative Segregation.

2) End Subjective Grievance Practices.

3) End Abuse of Discretion to Lockdown Unstructured Programming (Time Out of Cell).

4) End Insufficient and Unsanitary Clothing.

5) End Insufficient Food and Starvation for Indigent Prisoners.



-Prisoners United of Glenn Dyer, Alameda County



Please spread the word!



by Prisoners United via Silicon Valley De-Bug and Prisoners Hunger Strike Solidarity (PHSS)



On Oct. 15, 2017, Prisoners United in Glenn Dyer Detention Center courageously led the way in a hunger strike that will span across two counties and four jails. Santa Rita Jail, Santa Clara County Main Jail and Elmwood D.O.C. will continue the strike in solidarity on Oct. 22.



This strike will be the first wave for the community to see the abuse of inhumane conditions, indefinite solitary confinement, meaningless classification reviews and group punishment. Glenn Dyer Detention Center has violated our due process protections through cruel and usual punishment.



We are calling for outside support from families and the community protesting the injustices of Alameda County both at Glenn Dyer and Santa Rita. Literally, we are being silenced.



We have been deprived of all forms of social oxygen, with no contact with another human being for weeks at a time. We have been subjected to indeterminate Administrative Segregation, our mail has been blocked, they’ve threatened to stop visitations, and we’ve been rehoused and separated from one another to break our strike. We have grieved everything and received nothing.



We are calling for support from families and the community to contact the Alameda County Sheriff administration, at 510-272-6878, and Alameda County Board of Supervisors, at 510-272-6347, to meet our demands:



1. End indefinite solitary conﬁnement.

2. End subjective grievance practices.

3. End abuse of discretion to lockdown.

4. End insufficient and unsanitary clothing.

5. End insufficient food and starvation for indigent prisoners.



Tell the Sheriff Administration and Board of Supervisors you are calling in support of the hunger strike and expect they will work toward an immediate resolution to these issues.



Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice, A.L. Costa Development Center, and other supporting organizations and community members rally on October 17, 2017 for the Alameda County Sheriff and Alameda County Board of Supervisors to meet Prisoners United demands to end solitary confinement in Glenn Dyer Detention Center.