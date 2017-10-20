“POLICING IS A PUBLIC HEALTH ISSUE”



Because policing fails to meet people's needs, and puts people in danger of arrest, imprisonment, and/or even death, we must eliminate connections between policing and healthcare.



Critical Resistance Oakland and The Oakland Power Projects present: The “Know Your Options: Behavioral Health” workshop



This workshop is designed to increase people’s understanding of mental health-related experiences, events, trauma, and conditions so that we don’t default to 911 or the cops when a baseline or escalated mental health-related event or experience happens.



The "Know Your Options" workshop series aims to increase people's access to the healthcare they need and to decrease people's contact with law enforcement. Workshops are facilitated by healthcare workers and community organizers.



Please enable accessibility to the space and come fragrance free.

