Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 10/24/2017
Know Your Options Workshop: Behavioral Health
Date Tuesday October 24
Time 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Qilombo
2313 San Pablo Ave
Oakland, California 94612
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorCritical Resistance Oakland
“POLICING IS A PUBLIC HEALTH ISSUE”

Because policing fails to meet people's needs, and puts people in danger of arrest, imprisonment, and/or even death, we must eliminate connections between policing and healthcare.

Critical Resistance Oakland and The Oakland Power Projects present: The “Know Your Options: Behavioral Health” workshop

This workshop is designed to increase people’s understanding of mental health-related experiences, events, trauma, and conditions so that we don’t default to 911 or the cops when a baseline or escalated mental health-related event or experience happens.

The "Know Your Options" workshop series aims to increase people's access to the healthcare they need and to decrease people's contact with law enforcement. Workshops are facilitated by healthcare workers and community organizers.

Please enable accessibility to the space and come fragrance free.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1886383968...
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 20th, 2017 9:20 PM
Add Your Comments
