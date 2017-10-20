Critical Resistance invites you to join us for a conversation on how abolition is a neccesary and comprehensive way to fight state violence in this current moment.



For almost 20 years, Critical Resistance has been building a movement to increase community wellbeing and fight the harms of policing, surveillance and imprisonment. Come hear from experienced organizers talk about campaigns and projects that are designed to combat white supremacy and advance liberation.



Ellen Barry, cofounder of Critical Resistance and Legal Services for Prisoners with Children; Lara Kiswani from Arab Resource and Organizing Center and the Stop Urban Shield coalition; Maisa Morrar from the Oakland Power Projects; and Chance Grable and Woods Ervin from Critical Resistance



