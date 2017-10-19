From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Cannabis Advocates Alliance meeting
Date
Sunday October 22
Time
4:00 PM
6:00 PM
Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Felton Community Hall
6191 Hwy 9
Event Type
Meeting
|Cannabis Advocates Alliance
As happy as we have been with the the draft EIR as a whole, it has a few blind spots and contains at least one critical issue that if not resolved will exclude most sites from obtaining a local license.
This Sunday 4-6pm at the Felton Community Hall (6191 Hwy 9) CAA will be co-hosting a Final EIR Comment Drive, Focusing on; F1 fire designation, nursery and seed maker specific issues, distribution, cottage cultivation and environmental best practices.
We will also be discussing our recommendations for a truly inclusive county ordinance.
Thank you and hope to see everyone Sunday!
Pat Malo
CAA Organizer