Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Drug War | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 10/22/2017
Cannabis Advocates Alliance meeting
Date Sunday October 22
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
Felton Community Hall
6191 Hwy 9
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorCannabis Advocates Alliance
As happy as we have been with the the draft EIR as a whole, it has a few blind spots and contains at least one critical issue that if not resolved will exclude most sites from obtaining a local license.

This Sunday 4-6pm at the Felton Community Hall (6191 Hwy 9) CAA will be co-hosting a Final EIR Comment Drive, Focusing on; F1 fire designation, nursery and seed maker specific issues, distribution, cottage cultivation and environmental best practices.

We will also be discussing our recommendations for a truly inclusive county ordinance.

Thank you and hope to see everyone Sunday!

Pat Malo
CAA Organizer
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 19th, 2017 4:33 PM
Add Your Comments
