IYSSE
Special Event: Why Study the Russian Revolution?
A Lecture by David North
Across the world,
millions of people are asking themselves, “What is socialism?” as
they search for solutions to rising poverty, social inequality,
and
the expansion of the US’s never-ending wars worldwide. Some,
including Senator Bernie Sanders, claim socialism is compatible
with
support for Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party. But to learn
what socialism really is, one must examine the greatest event of
the
20th century: the Russian Revolution of 1917.
What was the
Russian
Revolution? How did it become the dominant event of the 20th
century,
forever altering history by giving rise to the most powerful and
progressive social movements of the last century?
David North,
chairman of the International Editorial Board of the World
Socialist
Web Site, will review the causes, consequences and enduring
significance of the 1917 Russian Revolution.
WSWS Chairman David
North has been a leading figure in the international socialist
movement for more than four decades. He is national chairman of
the
Socialist Equality Party (US) and author of numerous works,
including
In Defense of Leon Trotsky, The Russian Revolution and
the Unfinished
20th Century, and A Quarter Century of War: The US Drive
for Global
Hegemony, 1991-2016.