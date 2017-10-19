IYSSE Special Event: Why Study the Russian Revolution?

A Lecture by David North





Across the world, millions of people are asking themselves, “What is socialism?” as they search for solutions to rising poverty, social inequality, and the expansion of the US’s never-ending wars worldwide. Some, including Senator Bernie Sanders, claim socialism is compatible with support for Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party. But to learn what socialism really is, one must examine the greatest event of the 20th century: the Russian Revolution of 1917.





What was the Russian Revolution? How did it become the dominant event of the 20th century, forever altering history by giving rise to the most powerful and progressive social movements of the last century?





David North, chairman of the International Editorial Board of the World Socialist Web Site, will review the causes, consequences and enduring significance of the 1917 Russian Revolution.





WSWS Chairman David North has been a leading figure in the international socialist movement for more than four decades. He is national chairman of the Socialist Equality Party (US) and author of numerous works, including In Defense of Leon Trotsky, The Russian Revolution and the Unfinished 20th Century, and A Quarter Century of War: The US Drive for Global Hegemony, 1991-2016.