top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$105.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 10/25/2017
IYSSE Special Event: Why Study the Russian Revolution? A Lecture by David North
Date Wednesday October 25
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
370 Dwinelle Hall, UC Berkeley
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorIYSSE at Berkeley

IYSSE Special Event:  Why Study the Russian Revolution? 
A Lecture by David North


Across the world, millions of people are asking themselves, “What is socialism?” as they search for solutions to rising poverty, social inequality, and the expansion of the US’s never-ending wars worldwide. Some, including Senator Bernie Sanders, claim socialism is compatible with support for Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party. But to learn what socialism really is, one must examine the greatest event of the 20th century: the Russian Revolution of 1917.


What was the Russian Revolution? How did it become the dominant event of the 20th century, forever altering history by giving rise to the most powerful and progressive social movements of the last century?


David North, chairman of the International Editorial Board of the World Socialist Web Site, will review the causes, consequences and enduring significance of the 1917 Russian Revolution.


WSWS Chairman David North has been a leading figure in the international socialist movement for more than four decades. He is national chairman of the Socialist Equality Party (US) and author of numerous works, including In Defense of Leon Trotsky, The Russian Revolution and the Unfinished 20th Century, and A Quarter Century of War: The US Drive for Global Hegemony, 1991-2016.

dn-leipzignorth.jpg
For more event information:
http://iysse.com/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 19th, 2017 4:51 AM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code