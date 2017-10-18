top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
international
Topics
animal lib
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$105.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Anti-War | Arts + Action
Holding Twitter Accountable: Ban Trump
by rsf
Wednesday Oct 18th, 2017 11:03 PM
Last week a group of community members assembled to project words and light onto Twitter headquarters. We are pleased to see the company leadership responding to pressure from activists and media, but these policy changes are not enough.
sm_tweetww3.jpg
original image (2042x1705)
Twitter must stop coddling Nazis and the far-right. They must get a grip and take their infestation of bots seriously. They must ban Donald Trump for using their platform to promote white supremacy, grievously harm, and threaten the world with nuclear war. Twitter must be open and accountable to to those harmed by their arrogance and drive for short-term gain.
§Control alt-right delete
by rsf Wednesday Oct 18th, 2017 11:03 PM
sm_ctrl-altright-delete.jpg
original image (2728x1836)
§Ban Trump
by rsf Wednesday Oct 18th, 2017 11:03 PM
sm_bantrump.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code