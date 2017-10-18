From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Holding Twitter Accountable: Ban Trump by rsf

Wednesday Oct 18th, 2017 11:03 PM

Last week a group of community members assembled to project words and light onto Twitter headquarters. We are pleased to see the company leadership responding to pressure from activists and media, but these policy changes are not enough.

Twitter must stop coddling Nazis and the far-right. They must get a grip and take their infestation of bots seriously. They must ban Donald Trump for using their platform to promote white supremacy, grievously harm, and threaten the world with nuclear war. Twitter must be open and accountable to to those harmed by their arrogance and drive for short-term gain.