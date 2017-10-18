top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$105.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 10/26/2017
A History of Fascism: Lessons for Today’s Anti-Fascist Resistance
Date Thursday October 26
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
North Berkeley Senior Center
1901 Hearst Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94709
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorNo Fascism in Berkeley
Join the National Lawyer’s Guild – San Francisco Bay Area for our October community-membership meeting.


A History of Fascism: Lessons for Today’s Anti-Fascist Resistance

In the United States and internationally fascism is on the rise and with it growing anti-fascist opposition. Explicitly and implicitly fascist parties and individuals are in the highest levels of government while vigilante forces are enacting racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, homophobic and transphobic violence. Furthermore, elements of the right-wing government and local and federal police forces are make false equations between fascist and anti-fascist action and collaborating to target anti-fascists and calling for vigilante protection of elected officials. From the rise of today’s fascism in Japan and Korea to Hindtuva to Europe to Black resistance in the United States, panelists will offer histories and current assessments of fascism and resistance. The discuss will focus on lessons for today’s strategies of opposition to fascism and white supremacy.

Suggested donation $20, to cover event costs, no one is turned away for lack of funds!
resisting-fascism.png
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 18th, 2017 5:19 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code