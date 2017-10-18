Join the National Lawyer’s Guild – San Francisco Bay Area for our October community-membership meeting.





A History of Fascism: Lessons for Today’s Anti-Fascist Resistance



In the United States and internationally fascism is on the rise and with it growing anti-fascist opposition. Explicitly and implicitly fascist parties and individuals are in the highest levels of government while vigilante forces are enacting racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, homophobic and transphobic violence. Furthermore, elements of the right-wing government and local and federal police forces are make false equations between fascist and anti-fascist action and collaborating to target anti-fascists and calling for vigilante protection of elected officials. From the rise of today’s fascism in Japan and Korea to Hindtuva to Europe to Black resistance in the United States, panelists will offer histories and current assessments of fascism and resistance. The discuss will focus on lessons for today’s strategies of opposition to fascism and white supremacy.



Suggested donation $20, to cover event costs, no one is turned away for lack of funds!

