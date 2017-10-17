top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War
Dr. Sharat Lin: How to Avert a Nuclear Confrontation with North Korea and Iran.
Date Tuesday October 24
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
AT: Resource Center for Nonviolence Community Room, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz.
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorAnita Heckman
Tuesday, October 24:
Dr. Sharat Lin
speaks on

How to Avert a Nuclear Confrontation with North Korea and Iran.
AT: Resource Center for Nonviolence Community Room, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz.

While escalating threats of war between the United States and North Korea may appear to be a face off between mad men, it is only the U.S. that has posed a real military threat to North Korea since 1945. The relentless western demonization of North Korea has effectively prevented understanding the country. A somewhat less contentious situation has existed between the U.S. and Iran since 1979.

Dr. Sharat G. Lin, whose has been to both countries, explains the realities in both countries and shows a pathway to denuclearization, peace, and coexistence.

Suggested sliding scale donation of $7-15. No one turned away for lack of funds. For more info: 831-423-1626.

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 17th, 2017 10:41 PM
