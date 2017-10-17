From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: California | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 10/18/2017

Take a Stand Against False Imprisonment: Don't Let Hunger Strikers Die in Vain
Date Wednesday October 18
Time 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Market & Montgomery

San Francisco
Event Type Vigil/Ritual



"Five detainees at Guantanamo Bay are starving to death," reports Reprieve founder Clive Stafford Smith. "Under an arbitrary new practice brought in by the Trump administration, hunger strikers are reportedly being denied access to basic medical care and left to starve." Strikers voice a simple demand -- give us fair trials, or release us.



Smith asks supporters to join in a solidarity hunger strike with the prisoners. By fasting in their stead, he hopes to enable strikers to gain strength to continue their battle for justice. "If the world won't pay attention to their hunger strike, maybe they'll pay attention to ours."



Pledge to fast for 24 hours here:



The torture of false imprisonment is a key component of fascist pathology, and a clear warning sign of a governmental, even constitutional, crisis. This Nightmare Must End: The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!



We must do all we can to create a political situation where Trump is forced to Close Guantanamo. To that end, World Can’t Wait is assembling a We Say NO TORTURE contingent to Refuse Fascism action on November 4,



