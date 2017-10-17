top
Related Categories: California | Police State and Prisons
Take a Stand Against False Imprisonment: Don't Let Hunger Strikers Die in Vain
Date Wednesday October 18
Time 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
McKesson (BART) Plaza
Market & Montgomery
San Francisco
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorCurt
This Wednesday, participants in CODEPINK’s weekly PEACE vigil will honor the victims of endless brutality at Guantanamo Bay (America’s most notorious concentration camp, which President Trump keeps open and threatens to expand), and in particular the hunger-striking prisoners making the ultimate sacrifice for justice.

"Five detainees at Guantanamo Bay are starving to death," reports Reprieve founder Clive Stafford Smith. "Under an arbitrary new practice brought in by the Trump administration, hunger strikers are reportedly being denied access to basic medical care and left to starve." Strikers voice a simple demand -- give us fair trials, or release us.

Smith asks supporters to join in a solidarity hunger strike with the prisoners. By fasting in their stead, he hopes to enable strikers to gain strength to continue their battle for justice. "If the world won't pay attention to their hunger strike, maybe they'll pay attention to ours."

Pledge to fast for 24 hours here: https://act.reprieve.org.uk/page/s/fastforjustice.

The torture of false imprisonment is a key component of fascist pathology, and a clear warning sign of a governmental, even constitutional, crisis. This Nightmare Must End: The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!

We must do all we can to create a political situation where Trump is forced to Close Guantanamo. To that end, World Can’t Wait is assembling a We Say NO TORTURE contingent to Refuse Fascism action on November 4, https://refusefascism.org/protests-and-events/.

Reserve your orange jumpsuits, 818-480-1860, to witness for illegally held Guantanamo prisoners. Gather Saturday November 4 at 3 pm, Union Square, San Francisco. Prepare to march.
21191972_1478561558899604_665012554303995789_n_copy.jpg
For more event information:
http://www.sfbaycantwait.net/2017/10/#003934
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 17th, 2017 12:12 PM
