From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Palestine | International This Week in Palestine, October 6 2017 by IMEMC

Saturday Oct 14th, 2017 4:25 PM Welcome to this Week in Palestine, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, http://www.imemc.org , for September 30, to October 06, 2017. Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/10/14/this_week_in_palestine_week_40_2017.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (6.6mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: As the Palestinian government enters Gaza, Israeli attacks targeting Palestinians leave eight civilians injured including two children. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.





The Nonviolence Report



Let’s begin our weekly report as usual with the nonviolent activities organized in the West Bank. Israeli troops attacked anti wall and settlement protests on Friday organized at a number of west Bank villages using tear gas and rubber-coated steel bullets. IMEMC’s Majd Batjali has more:



In central West Bank, Israeli soldiers attacked protesters in Al Nabi Saleh before even leaving the village. At the nearby villages of Bil’in, and Ni’lin, residents and their supporters reached the Israeli wall. Soldiers stationed their showered them with tear gas and chemical water that generate bad smell. Many were treated for the effects of tear gas inhalation.



In Kufer Qadum village in northern West Bank, Israeli troops attacked the villagers and their international supporters at the village entrance. Later troops stormed the village and fired tear gas at protesters, many civilians were treated for the effects of tear gas inhalation.



In southern West Bank, Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, a nonviolent procession in Qalqas village, near Hebron, and detained many journalists. soldiers resorted to the excessive use of force against the nonviolent protesters, and fired several gas bombs at them, causing many to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation. People were demanding Israel to reopen the village entrance which was closed by the army back in 2010.



For IMEMC News this is Majd Batjali.





The Political Report



This week, A high-ranking Palestinian official criticizes calls by Israeli and American officials for recognition of Israel as Palestinian government enters Gaza. IMEMC’s Rami Al Meghari with the details:



Top Palestinian negotiator, Saeb Erekat, criticized from Washington, calls by American and Israeli officials, for the recognition by any upcoming Palestinian government of the state of Israel.



Erekat, said that such calls are unaccepted and that Israeli should be called to recognize a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders. Erekat referred to latest reconciliation between the two major Palestinian parties, Fatah and Hamas. Hamas has been shunned for a long time, for not recognizing Israel.



The Palestinian official also suggested that parties never recognize states.



In the meantime, Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, said that Egypt will host a meeting next week, involving representatives of both Fatah and Hamas, within Egyptian efforts to tackle outstanding reconciliation files, ahead of general elections.



Earlier this week, the consensus government of the West Bank city of Ramallah, had arrived in the Gaza Strip, after the Islamist Hamas party, which rules the territory, had dissolved an administrative committee, within Egyptian efforts.



In the Gaza Strip, 2 million residents are awaiting concrete steps on the ground that would relieve 10-year-long problems and complications, caused mainly by Hamas-Fatah split and an Israel-imposed economic embargo.



For IMEMC News, I am Rami Al Meghari in Gaza.





The West Bank and Gaza report



This week Israeli troops and settlers’ attacks targeting Palestinians left 8 civilians injured including two children. IMEMC’s Ghassan Bannoura reports:



Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday evening, Shu’fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem in the West Bank, leading to clashes before the army shot at least three Palestinians, including a child, and caused scores to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.



The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said one child, only eleven years of age, was shot with a rubber-coated steel bullet in the forehead, and was moved to Hadassah Israeli medical center. It added that a Palestinian man, 60, was shot with rubber-coated steel bullets in the face and ear, and another Palestinian was shot in his leg.



On Thursday at night, several Israeli colonists hurled stones at Palestinian cars, east of Hebron city, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, wounding a child in her face and head.



Medical sources in Hebron said the child, Yaffa Jaber, only seven years of age, suffered various cuts in her face and head, after the colonists hurled stones at her family’s car.



During the week, Israeli forces conducted at least 73 military invasions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and Jerusalem. During those invasions troops detained at least 58 Palestinian civilians, including 11 children, and a journalist.



In Gaza this week, Israeli soldiers shot and injured, on Friday evening, four Palestinians east of Jabalia town, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, and one near al-Boreij refugee camp, in Central Gaza.



Medical sources said the soldiers fired many gas bombs and rubber-coated steel bullets at a group of Palestinians, east of Jabalia, wounding four. Medics provided the four wounded Palestinians with the needed urgent care, and moved them to Kamal Adwan hospital.



In addition, the soldiers shot Palestinian teen, 17 years of age, during clashes that took place east of Jabalia refugee camp, in central Gaza. The soldiers, stationed across the border fence, fired many live rounds and gas bombs, moderately wounding the teen with a bullet in his leg, before local medics rushed him to Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah.



For IMEMC News this is Ghassan Bannoura.





Conclusion



And that’s all for today from This Week in Palestine. This was the Weekly report for September 30, to October 06, 2017. From the Occupied Palestinian Territories. For more news and updates please visit our website at www-dot-imemc-dot-org, this week’s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Eman Abedraboo-Bannoura. http://imemc.org/article/this-week-in-pale...