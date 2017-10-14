top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
Human Rights Forum on Racism
Date Monday October 16
Time 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
Omni Commons, 4799 Shattuck Ave., Oakland
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorWalter Riley
The Meiklejohn Civil Liberties Institute (MCLI) will be holding a Human Rights Forum on Racism at the Omni Commons, 4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland. MCLI is reaching out to people of color who want to share their lived experiences, organizations that work with people of color, and everyone else who wants to help us facilitate the drafting of reports to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. We are particularly interested in including the struggles of those directly affected by racist oppression by government officials, institutions, and policies.

If you are unable to attend you can still participate! MCLI is reaching out to social justice organizations and community members to work together to report human rights violations to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination by November 15, 2017. Please email us with any research or stories about your lived experiences regarding racism at the hands of local, state, or federal governments in the U.S. Feel free to contact us for more information. Please spread the word and invite your contacts on facebook on our event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/281112019056191/
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2811120190...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 14th, 2017 10:13 AM
