Human Rights Forum on Racism Date Monday October 16 Time 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Omni Commons, 4799 Shattuck Ave., Oakland Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author Walter Riley



The Meiklejohn Civil Liberties Institute (MCLI) will be holding a Human Rights Forum on Racism at the Omni Commons, 4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland. MCLI is reaching out to people of color who want to share their lived experiences, organizations that work with people of color, and everyone else who wants to help us facilitate the drafting of reports to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. We are particularly interested in including the struggles of those directly affected by racist oppression by government officials, institutions, and policies. If you are unable to attend you can still participate! MCLI is reaching out to social justice organizations and community members to work together to report human rights violations to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination by November 15, 2017. Please email us with any research or stories about your lived experiences regarding racism at the hands of local, state, or federal governments in the U.S. Feel free to contact us for more information. Please spread the word and invite your contacts on facebook on our event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/281112019056191/

