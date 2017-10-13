top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Labor & Workers
"Not One More" Workers & Community Protest Deportations At Gary-Chicago Airport
by Labor Video Project
Friday Oct 13th, 2017 3:22 PM
Hundreds of trade unionists, community activists and immigrants attended a rally to protest the deportation of immigrants at the Gary-Chicago Airport.
sm_wsan_chicago_gary_deportation2_10-6-17.jpg
original image (4032x2023)
Two hundred trade unionists, community activists and immigrants rallied at the Gary-Chicago airport on October 6, 2017 to protest the deportation of tens of thousands of immigrants and the attack on DACA youth. Thousands of immigrants have been secretly deported at this airport with little notice in the past. Immigrant workers and DACA youth spoke at the rally. Speakers also included officials from ATU 308, UAW 551, UE, SEIU 1 in Chicago. and activists from Labor Council For Latin American Advancement in Sacramento who attended. Also Mexican farmworker Carmen Marta of Sindicato Independiente Nacional Democrático Jornaleros Agrícolas spoke and Brazilian metal worker Herbert Claros of Sindicato dos Metalúrgicos de São Jose dos Campos e região and Conlutas spoke against the deportations. The rally was also supported by the Workers Solidarity Action Network WSAN which was having a founding conference at UAW 551. The SEIU organized buses and supporters of the protest from throughout Illinois.
Additional media:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHyf5FlEjN0
http://therealnews.com/t2/story:20188:Protests-Erupt-Over-Massive-ICE-Deportation-Raids
http://www.univision.com/chicago/wgbo/noticias/inmigracion/masiva-protesta-para-exigir-un-alto-a-las-deportaciones-en-indiana-video
http://www.chicagotribune.com/suburbs/post-tribune/news/ct-ptb-daca-rally-st-1007-20171006-story.html
Endorsers of Gary Chicago Airport Action:
NWI Interfaith Federation, Hoosiers for Progress, Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, Unite the Region for Justice (URJ), NWI Green Party, IUN ALMA, PNW Social Justice Club, 219 MIGHT Endorsed By National Workers Conference to Organize the Fightback & Build a Solidarity Network
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/-hyFUuJQIXk
§Mexican Farmworker Carmen Marta Spoke At Rally
by Labor Video Project Friday Oct 13th, 2017 3:22 PM
sm_wsan_deport_carmen_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Carmen Marta of Sindicato Independiente Nacional Democrático Jornaleros Agrícolas spoke at the rally against the deportations.
https://youtu.be/-hyFUuJQIXk
§UE Joins Rally
by Labor Video Project Friday Oct 13th, 2017 3:22 PM
sm_wsan_deport_ue_poster10-6-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The UE supported the rally to protest the deportations of immigrant workers
https://youtu.be/-hyFUuJQIXk
§LACLAA Sacramento President Disiree Rojas Joined Rally
by Labor Video Project Friday Oct 13th, 2017 3:22 PM
sm_wsan_deportation_rally_rojas_disoree.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Disiree Rojas who is the president of the Labor Council For Latin American Advancement Sacramento came to support the protest against the deportations of immigrant workers
https://youtu.be/-hyFUuJQIXk
§UAW 551 VP Scott Houldierson Called For End To Deportations
by Labor Video Project Friday Oct 13th, 2017 3:22 PM
sm_wsan_deport_houldierson10-6-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Chicago UAW Local 551 VP Scott Houldierson joined the rally and said his local was opposed to the deportations.
https://youtu.be/-hyFUuJQIXk
