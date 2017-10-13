From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Labor & Workers "Not One More" Workers & Community Protest Deportations At Gary-Chicago Airport by Labor Video Project

Friday Oct 13th, 2017 3:22 PM Hundreds of trade unionists, community activists and immigrants attended a rally to protest the deportation of immigrants at the Gary-Chicago Airport.

NWI Interfaith Federation, Hoosiers for Progress, Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, Unite the Region for Justice (URJ), NWI Green Party, IUN ALMA, PNW Social Justice Club, 219 MIGHT Endorsed By National Workers Conference to Organize the Fightback & Build a Solidarity Network

original image (4032x3024) Carmen Marta of Sindicato Independiente Nacional Democrático Jornaleros Agrícolas spoke at the rally against the deportations. https://youtu.be/-hyFUuJQIXk

original image (4032x3024) The UE supported the rally to protest the deportations of immigrant workers https://youtu.be/-hyFUuJQIXk

original image (4032x3024) Disiree Rojas who is the president of the Labor Council For Latin American Advancement Sacramento came to support the protest against the deportations of immigrant workers https://youtu.be/-hyFUuJQIXk

original image (4032x3024) Chicago UAW Local 551 VP Scott Houldierson joined the rally and said his local was opposed to the deportations. https://youtu.be/-hyFUuJQIXk