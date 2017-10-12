From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers UC Workers Demand Safe Staffing, An End To Privatization & Union Busting At UCSF Rally by Labor Video Project

Thursday Oct 12th, 2017 5:58 PM UCSF workers rallied for safe staffing and against privatization, outsourcing and union busting by the UC managers and executives. Despite making over $150 million, the UC executives under the direction of the Brown appointed regents are cutting the staff creating dangerous conditions for patients and staff. They also want to force workers to get 401Ks instead of defined pension benefits.

original image (4032x3024)

Workers discussed how the cutbacks on staff are threatening the health and safety of patients while UCSF managers and executives get massive bonuses and salary boosts.

The UC billionaire and corporate regents with support from Governor Brown and Lt. Governor Newsom are also trying to eliminate the defined pension plan and bring in a 401k.

They were also angry that UC President Janet Napolitano had hid $175 million. She had tried to prevent even the state auditors from doing a proper audit. Workers talked about how staffing cutbacks have threatened the safety of patients and also created dangerous conditions particularly if there is another major disaster such as an earthquake.

Additional media:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY

https://youtu.be/DQOQiYd0fTo

http://www.uaw2865.org/ucs-hidden-175-million-surplus-continuing-fight-real-public-education/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZOOqxCNpM8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnSpdfM8434

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMTwjFrXs1Q

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iE_V9C82I_g

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-zq8N55XFQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4h7fOPO5Cg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnSpdfM8434

http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/02/28/on-their-final-day-of-work-ucsf-tech-workers-protest-outsourcing/

http://www.pcworld.com/article/3175682/techology-business/laid-off-it-workers-worry-us-is-losing-tech-jobs-to-outsourcing.html

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww8-23-16-sf-mta-beating-uc-corruption-uber-drivers-suit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iE_V9C82I_g

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1wRNxDL9NQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-zq8N55XFQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ne1aN2_K7Y4

http://www.afscme3299.org/2016/05/09/union-calls-for-reasonable-reform-at-uc/

http://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/UC-Berkeley-invested-in-consultants-to-boost-9147047.php

http://www.sacbee.com/news/local/education/article94953062.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iE_V9C82I_g&feature=youtu.be

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org UCSF union members including NNU-CNA, AFSCME 3299 and UPTE-CWA rallied on October 12, 2017 to protest the growing dangers to the patients due to cutbacks on staff and the growing attacks on UC workers pensions, wages and benefits. Protests were also held at other UC hospitals throughout the state of California.Workers discussed how the cutbacks on staff are threatening the health and safety of patients while UCSF managers and executives get massive bonuses and salary boosts.The UC billionaire and corporate regents with support from Governor Brown and Lt. Governor Newsom are also trying to eliminate the defined pension plan and bring in a 401k.They were also angry that UC President Janet Napolitano had hid $175 million. She had tried to prevent even the state auditors from doing a proper audit. Workers talked about how staffing cutbacks have threatened the safety of patients and also created dangerous conditions particularly if there is another major disaster such as an earthquake.Additional media:Production of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/se7BLDB8yc8

original image (4032x3024) Workers are angry that while executives get millions in bonuses while there are serious staffing shortages at UCSF. https://youtu.be/se7BLDB8yc8

original image (4032x3024) AFSCME 3299 members protested the racism on the campus https://youtu.be/se7BLDB8yc8

original image (4032x3024) UC bosses and managers are outsourcing more and more jobs at the hospital which threatens workers who have these jobs and also means less wages and benefits for the workers who are outsourced. The billionaires corporate UC regents and UC president Napolitano are being supported in their privatization of the UC hospitals and campuses by Governor Brown and Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom who supported the outsourcing of the 45 tech workers at the campus. https://youtu.be/se7BLDB8yc8

original image (4032x3024) The united front of three unions are joining together to fight the attacks on pensions by UC regents and executives as well as the outsourcing and privatization of the UC system https://youtu.be/se7BLDB8yc8