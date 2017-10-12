top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
UC Workers Demand Safe Staffing, An End To Privatization & Union Busting At UCSF Rally
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 12th, 2017 5:58 PM
UCSF workers rallied for safe staffing and against privatization, outsourcing and union busting by the UC managers and executives. Despite making over $150 million, the UC executives under the direction of the Brown appointed regents are cutting the staff creating dangerous conditions for patients and staff. They also want to force workers to get 401Ks instead of defined pension benefits.
sm_nnu_cna_ucsf_10-12-17_nurse.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UCSF union members including NNU-CNA, AFSCME 3299 and UPTE-CWA rallied on October 12, 2017 to protest the growing dangers to the patients due to cutbacks on staff and the growing attacks on UC workers pensions, wages and benefits. Protests were also held at other UC hospitals throughout the state of California.
Workers discussed how the cutbacks on staff are threatening the health and safety of patients while UCSF managers and executives get massive bonuses and salary boosts.
The UC billionaire and corporate regents with support from Governor Brown and Lt. Governor Newsom are also trying to eliminate the defined pension plan and bring in a 401k.
They were also angry that UC President Janet Napolitano had hid $175 million. She had tried to prevent even the state auditors from doing a proper audit. Workers talked about how staffing cutbacks have threatened the safety of patients and also created dangerous conditions particularly if there is another major disaster such as an earthquake.
Additional media:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY
https://youtu.be/DQOQiYd0fTo
http://www.uaw2865.org/ucs-hidden-175-million-surplus-continuing-fight-real-public-education/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZOOqxCNpM8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnSpdfM8434
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMTwjFrXs1Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iE_V9C82I_g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-zq8N55XFQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4h7fOPO5Cg
http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/02/28/on-their-final-day-of-work-ucsf-tech-workers-protest-outsourcing/
http://www.pcworld.com/article/3175682/techology-business/laid-off-it-workers-worry-us-is-losing-tech-jobs-to-outsourcing.html
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww8-23-16-sf-mta-beating-uc-corruption-uber-drivers-suit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1wRNxDL9NQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ne1aN2_K7Y4
http://www.afscme3299.org/2016/05/09/union-calls-for-reasonable-reform-at-uc/
http://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/UC-Berkeley-invested-in-consultants-to-boost-9147047.php
http://www.sacbee.com/news/local/education/article94953062.html
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Workers Demand Safe Staffing At UC
by Labor Video Project Thursday Oct 12th, 2017 5:58 PM
sm_nnu_cna_ucsf_safe_staffing10-12-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers are angry that while executives get millions in bonuses while there are serious staffing shortages at UCSF.
§No Racism At UCSF
by Labor Video Project Thursday Oct 12th, 2017 5:58 PM
sm_nnu_afscme_ucsf_no_racism_on_campus10-12-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
AFSCME 3299 members protested the racism on the campus
§UCSF Workers Demand Secure Jobs
by Labor Video Project Thursday Oct 12th, 2017 5:58 PM
sm_nnu_ucsf_secure_jobs10-12-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UC bosses and managers are outsourcing more and more jobs at the hospital which threatens workers who have these jobs and also means less wages and benefits for the workers who are outsourced. The billionaires corporate UC regents and UC president Napolitano are being supported in their privatization of the UC hospitals and campuses by Governor Brown and Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom who supported the outsourcing of the 45 tech workers at the campus.
§AFSCME 3299, NNU CNA and UPTE CWA joined the picket line
by Labor Video Project Thursday Oct 12th, 2017 5:58 PM
sm_nnu_afscme3299_shirt10-12-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The united front of three unions are joining together to fight the attacks on pensions by UC regents and executives as well as the outsourcing and privatization of the UC system
