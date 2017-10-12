The Empty Plate will discuss the state of food insecurity under the current administration and what individuals, activists, and communities are doing to address it. Expert panelists will share stories from the field in urban and rural California and will explore the potential impact of the Trump administration’s proposed SNAP cuts, watered-down school lunch standards, and anti-immigrant policies on community food security. The panelists will offer opportunities to be engaged in solutions alongside anti-hunger organizations, school districts, farmworker advocates, and local communities.



Jessica Bartholow/Policy Advocate at the Western Center on Law & Poverty



Elizabeth Gomez/Associate Director of Client Services at the Alameda County Community Food Bank



Alexis Guild/Senior Health Policy Analyst at Farmworker Justice



Ricardo Salvador/Director and Senior Scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists



Moderator: Sam Fromartz/Editor-in-Chief of the Food & Environment Reporting Network



Following the panel, all attendees will enjoy a reception featuring refreshments from CUESA’s Ferry Plaza Farmers Market.



Co-hosted by Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture (CUESA) and the Food and Environment Reporting Network (FERN)



