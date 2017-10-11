top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 11/ 4/2017
The Prison Arts Project 40th Anniversary
Date Saturday November 04
Time 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Peace United Church of Christ, 900 High St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorWilliam James Association
Emailintern [at] williamjamesassociation.org
Phone831-607-8952
An Arts-in-Corrections Alumni & Emeritus reunion from 2 PM to 5 PM. A reception, open to the public, 6:30 to 7:30 PM.
A big celebration, open to the public, with music and art from 7:30 to 9:30 PM.

The 40th anniversary of the Prison Arts Project is here! In 1997, the William James Association established the Prison Arts Project, which was adopted in the 80’s by the California Department of Corrections as Arts in Corrections. Founder Eloise Smith’s vision was “to provide an opportunity where a man can gain the satisfaction of creation rather than destruction… and to offer the professional artist as a model of creative self-discipline.”

Join us in celebrating the power of art in prisons, Eloise’s vision and all the amazing artists who brought her vision to life (and lifers) through 40 years of meaningful prison arts programs. There will be an afternoon reunion with Prison Arts Project/Arts in Corrections alumni and teaching artists, followed by an art reception and an evening program of music, special recognitions and festivities!

Free Event! Donations Welcome! Tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prison-arts-project-40th-anniversary-tickets-38151113006

SPECIAL GUESTS – Lacy J Dalton &
Jail Guitar Doors’ Wayne Kramer
November 4, 2017
Peace United Church, 900 High St, Santa Cruz, CA
sm_wja-40th-flyer.jpg
original image (1046x1697)
For more event information:
http://williamjamesassociation.org/prison_...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 11th, 2017 11:18 AM
