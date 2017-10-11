From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 11/ 4/2017

The Prison Arts Project 40th Anniversary Date Saturday November 04 Time 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Peace United Church of Christ, 900 High St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Event Type Concert/Show Organizer/Author William James Association Email intern [at] williamjamesassociation.org Phone 831-607-8952

A big celebration, open to the public, with music and art from 7:30 to 9:30 PM.



The 40th anniversary of the Prison Arts Project is here! In 1997, the William James Association established the Prison Arts Project, which was adopted in the 80’s by the California Department of Corrections as Arts in Corrections. Founder Eloise Smith’s vision was “to provide an opportunity where a man can gain the satisfaction of creation rather than destruction… and to offer the professional artist as a model of creative self-discipline.”



Join us in celebrating the power of art in prisons, Eloise’s vision and all the amazing artists who brought her vision to life (and lifers) through 40 years of meaningful prison arts programs. There will be an afternoon reunion with Prison Arts Project/Arts in Corrections alumni and teaching artists, followed by an art reception and an evening program of music, special recognitions and festivities!



Free Event! Donations Welcome! Tickets here:



SPECIAL GUESTS – Lacy J Dalton &

Jail Guitar Doors’ Wayne Kramer

