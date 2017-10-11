top
Indybay Feature
Hey Twitter, get hate off your platform!
Date Friday October 13
Time 7:30 PM - 7:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Twitter HQ 10th and Market
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorResistanceSF

Twitter has policies against abuse, harassment, and hateful conduct, but the company's leaders clearly don't see these as a priority.

Twitter's leadership must

1) Curb rampant hate and harassment on their platform.
2) Reign in bot networks.
3) Ban @realDonaldTrump for his threats, harassment, incitement of war & hatred.

We will protest until they do.

Bring signs, chants, and noisemakers. Meet at the corner of Market Street at 10th. 7:30pm-8:30pm. Street projection will follow.

If you would like to endorse or help organize this call please get in touch, we'd love all the help we can get! Resistance SF

Further reading

Light up signs

It'll be dark out, light-up signs can add flair to your protest. Here's how you can make them!

DIY LED signs
Overpass Light Brigade

sm_dlgix6auiaiu6xs.jpg
original image (1200x900)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1119197098...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 11th, 2017 9:49 AM
