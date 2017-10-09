From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Palestine | San Francisco
View other events for the week of 11/ 8/2017
|
Rally to Support Academic Freedom and Professor Rabab Abdulhadi
|
Date
|
Wednesday November 08
|
Time
|
1:00 PM
-
3:00 PM
|
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Location Details
|
Philip Burton Federal Building 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco at Larkin
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Lagai - Queer Insurrection
|
DEFEND ACADEMIC FREEDOM!
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 9th, 2017 3:12 PM
DROP THE LAWSUIT!
STOP ISLAMOPHOBIA! DEFEAT HATE!
In June 2017, the pro-Israel group The Lawfare Project filed a lawsuit against San Francisco State University (SFSU) and Professor Rabab Abdulhadi falsely charging them with anti-semitism. On August 21, Dr. Abdulhadi filed a motion to dismiss this frivolous and specious lawsuit whose aim is to suppress and punish campus debate, scholarship and activism for Palestinian freedom.
Rally and press conference at 1 PM in front of building. 2PM, go inside to pack the courtroom with support.