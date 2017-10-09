top
Indybay Feature
Palestine | San Francisco

Rally to Support Academic Freedom and Professor Rabab Abdulhadi
Rally to Support Academic Freedom and Professor Rabab Abdulhadi
Date Wednesday November 08
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Philip Burton Federal Building 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco at Larkin
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorLagai - Queer Insurrection
DEFEND ACADEMIC FREEDOM!
DROP THE LAWSUIT!
STOP ISLAMOPHOBIA! DEFEAT HATE!

In June 2017, the pro-Israel group The Lawfare Project filed a lawsuit against San Francisco State University (SFSU) and Professor Rabab Abdulhadi falsely charging them with anti-semitism. On August 21, Dr. Abdulhadi filed a motion to dismiss this frivolous and specious lawsuit whose aim is to suppress and punish campus debate, scholarship and activism for Palestinian freedom.

Rally and press conference at 1 PM in front of building. 2PM, go inside to pack the courtroom with support.
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 9th, 2017 3:12 PM
