From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia View other events for the week of 10/19/2017
A Blaze in the Desert: Selected Poems by Victor Serge talk
Date Thursday October 19
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Sierra 2 Center, 2791 24th St, Room 12, Sacramento.
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEllen Schwartz
Emailinfo [at] marxistschool.org
Phone916-835-4330
James Brook will present his book: "A Blaze in the Desert: Selected Poems by Victor Serge." Published by PM Press (www.pmpress.org). James' book will be available for purchase. An audience Q&A will follow his talk.
sm_brook-serge_a_blaze_20_in_a_desert.jpg
original image (1500x2250)
For more event information:
http://marxistschool.com/
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 8th, 2017 6:38 AM
Add Your Comments
