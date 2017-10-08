From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A Blaze in the Desert: Selected Poems by Victor Serge talk
Date
Thursday October 19
Time
7:00 PM
9:00 PM
Location Details
Sierra 2 Center, 2791 24th St, Room 12, Sacramento.
Event Type
Speaker
|Ellen Schwartz
|info [at] marxistschool.org
|916-835-4330
James Brook will present his book: "A Blaze in the Desert: Selected Poems by Victor Serge." Published by PM Press (www.pmpress.org). James' book will be available for purchase. An audience Q&A will follow his talk.
