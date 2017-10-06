top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Really Really Free Market! No money. Everything is Free!
Date Saturday October 07
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Avenue
Santa Cruz, California 95060
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSubRosa Community Space
Really Really Free Market! No money. No trades. Everything is free. Capitalism NO!. But come to the really really free market to give away your old stuff and/or get new-to-you stuff. Don't be late and be sure to check in with the organizers when you get there.
really-really-free-market-enough-for-everyone.jpeg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1755920163...
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 6th, 2017 5:11 PM
