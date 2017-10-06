From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
View other events for the week of 10/ 7/2017
|
Really Really Free Market! No money. Everything is Free!
|
Date
|
Saturday October 07
|
Time
|
12:00 PM
-
3:00 PM
|
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Location Details
|
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Avenue
Santa Cruz, California 95060
|
Event Type
|
Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|SubRosa Community Space
|
Really Really Free Market! No money. No trades. Everything is free. Capitalism NO!. But come to the really really free market to give away your old stuff and/or get new-to-you stuff. Don't be late and be sure to check in with the organizers when you get there.
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 6th, 2017 5:11 PM