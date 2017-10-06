Osundun Beauty of Diversity Festival
Saturday October 14th 1pm-6pm
Shoreline Center 7250 Doolittle Dr Oakland
Osundun.org
FREE to the public!!
Live music
Cultural performances
Art exhibition curated by Amor Eterno Arte
Local vendors
Tacos
Live music + cultural performances by:
Mahea Uchiyama Center for International Dance
Kolamanjaro & his Yoruba Heritage Ensemble
Sonkofa-Akili Dance
Tezkatlipoka Aztec Dance and Drum
Riddim Time Band
Live painting by
Luis Marroquin of INNA TRIBE
SafetyFirst
__________________________________________________________________________________________________
The Osundun festival features artists, musicians and dancers from East Oakland, Mexico, Hawaii and Africa. The goal of Osundun is accomplished through various events and programs that include annual festival, health and wellness, cultural education, environmental awareness and social-cultural activities and international excursions. Through these activities, Osundun intends to promote understanding and cooperation among diverse cultures, recognize and assist artists and cultural groups to advance their quests thereby enriching the community, youth and adults, locally and internationally.
Osundun is a non-profit that promotes art + culture within diverse ethnic communities in the East Bay through educational events that support underrepresented emerging artists.
For details email Amy George Cortez at info [at] amoreternoarte.com https://www.facebook.com/events/1044639802345020