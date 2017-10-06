

Saturday October 14th 1pm-6pm

Shoreline Center 7250 Doolittle Dr Oakland

Osundun.org

FREE to the public!!



Live music

Cultural performances

Art exhibition curated by Amor Eterno Arte

Local vendors

Tacos



Live music + cultural performances by:

Mahea Uchiyama Center for International Dance

Kolamanjaro & his Yoruba Heritage Ensemble

Sonkofa-Akili Dance

Tezkatlipoka Aztec Dance and Drum

Riddim Time Band



Live painting by

Luis Marroquin of INNA TRIBE

SafetyFirst



__________________________________________________________________________________________________



The Osundun festival features artists, musicians and dancers from East Oakland, Mexico, Hawaii and Africa. The goal of Osundun is accomplished through various events and programs that include annual festival, health and wellness, cultural education, environmental awareness and social-cultural activities and international excursions. Through these activities, Osundun intends to promote understanding and cooperation among diverse cultures, recognize and assist artists and cultural groups to advance their quests thereby enriching the community, youth and adults, locally and internationally.



Osundun is a non-profit that promotes art + culture within diverse ethnic communities in the East Bay through educational events that support underrepresented emerging artists.



For details email Amy George Cortez at

https://www.facebook.com/events/1044639802345020

