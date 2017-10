Featured Music :



Ramona Rose ON TOUR

https://soundcloud.com/user-352529754



Annachristie ON TOUR

http://www.annachristiemusic.com



Moon Era (muneerah) (local)

https://soundcloud.com/user-352529754



Chaotic Futch (local)



Kayanu (local)

MORE TBA



Featured Visual Artists:

e.j.

Güalí García



MORE TBA



***Donation Based Haircuts***



***Silent Auction***

Come bid on amazing art and other prizes including a massage by our most lovable mechanic Gian!



***Raffle***

Come enter for a chance to win some rad goods and services from the greater Santa Cruz community! Join us on October's 1st Friday for an evening full of art, music, and more!Featured Music :Ramona Rose ON TOURAnnachristie ON TOURMoon Era (muneerah) (local)Chaotic Futch (local)Kayanu (local)MORE TBAFeatured Visual Artists:e.j.Güalí GarcíaMORE TBA***Donation Based Haircuts******Silent Auction***Come bid on amazing art and other prizes including a massage by our most lovable mechanic Gian!***Raffle***Come enter for a chance to win some rad goods and services from the greater Santa Cruz community!

original image (454x610)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1394739833... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 6th, 2017 2:13 PM