Sunday October 08
1:00 PM
9:00 PM
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
|slingshot collective
Join the mailing party for Slingshot issue #125 -- drop by for an hour or 8 hours anytime between 1 pm and 9 pm. Meet new people and listen to old, old jokes. It is more fun than it sounds.
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 5th, 2017 9:10 AM
We will be mailing 12,000 copies to all 50 US states and about 20 countries.