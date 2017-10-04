From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Berkeley Law Sponsors Alan Dershowitz by Curt

Wednesday Oct 4th, 2017 2:48 PM

Yes, you read that right. Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz will be speaking at UC Berkeley, thanks to an invitation from Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky, that allows him to bypass a campus rule requiring eight weeks notice for such a speech.



Wednesday October 11, 12:30 - 2:00 PM

Booth Auditorium, Boalt Hall

2770 Bancroft Way, Berkeley

The last few weeks have demonstrated how inexplicably eager UC administrators have been to welcome far-right speakers to campus; Chancellor Carol Christ leads the pack of misguided academics enabling the advance of aggressive nationalistic agenda in universities across the country.



Torture advocate Alan Dershowitz has a particular interest in forms of debilitating pain: "I want more painful. I want maximal pain, minimum lethality. You don't want it to be permanent, you don't want someone to be walking with a limp, but you want to cause the most excruciating, intense, immediate pain. Now, I didn't want to write about testicles, but that's what a lot of people use. I also wanted to be explicit because I didn't want to be squeamish about it. People have asked me whether I would do the torturing and my answer is, yes, I would if I thought it could save a city from being blown up [the universally discredited 'ticking time bomb' scenario]."



We refuse to accept a torture state. Give Alan Dershowitz the hook.