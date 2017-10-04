From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Updates From Puerto Rico: in conversation with Jorge Díaz Ortiz by WTUL New Orleans 91.5 News & Views

Wednesday Oct 4th, 2017

Puerto Rican artist and organizer Jorge Díaz Ortiz phoned in from San Juan to update WTUL News & Views on the devastation brought to the island by Hurricane Maria and decades of colonialism. Tina Orlandini, Development Coordinator for the community arts and organizing collective AgitArte (of which Jorge is the Artistic Director), keeps us updated on how to plug into relief efforts and show up for Puerto Rico in New Orleans.

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/10/04/update_pr_final.wav" controls="controls"></audio>

Jorge is the founder and Artistic Director of AgitArte, an organization of working class artists and cultural organizers who create projects and practices of cultural solidarity with grassroots struggles against oppression.



In this moment of disaster recovery, Jorge sheds light on the economic crisis in Puerto Rico, the tight grip that the U.S. coils around its territory, the current realities on the island as food and water and electricity are limited, and the long road ahead that will require resilient political action built from the ground up.



AgitArte is host to the community and cultural hub Casa Taller in the San Juan neighborhood Santurce. For the past ten years, Casa Taller has been a space for artists, organizers, and community members to gather, collaborate, build cultural projects, grow their own food, and educate themselves and their community. Support AgitArte's campaign to bring Casa Taller back up to its full capacity so that it can operate as a post-storm relief center, expand their kitchen, and purchase and distribute aid by visiting agitarte.org and donating.



featured music:

BANGAH (Pico y Palo) by ÌFÉ

El Hormiguero by Calle 13