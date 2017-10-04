top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$30.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 10/15/2017
4th Annual Harvest Festival
Date Sunday October 15
Time 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Please join us at 1050 San Pablo Avenue at Marin, Albany CA 94556
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorUC Gill Tract Community Farm
Emailcontact [at] gilltractfarm.org
Phone5102923418
The UC Gill Tract Community Farm is hosting its 4th Annual Harvest Fest on Sunday October 15, 2017 10am-5pm. Please join us for farm work in the morning, soup and salad prepared from our harvest at lunchtime, a workshop "Living on Ohlone Land" 2-3:30pm and circle singing and dancing to close out the day. Live DJs will be spinning tunes in the AM and live performers will entertain during lunch. There will also be activities for children throughout the day and tabling by local activists.
Please join us at 1050 San Pablo Avenue at Marin, Albany CA 94556. The event is free.
sm_giltractfarmharvestfestfinal__1_.jpg
original image (2550x3300)
For more event information:
http://ucgilltractfarm.wixsite.com/gilltract
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 4th, 2017 10:31 AM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code