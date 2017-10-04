From the Open-Publishing Calendar
4th Annual Harvest Festival
Date
Sunday October 15
Time
10:00 AM
5:00 PM
Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Please join us at 1050 San Pablo Avenue at Marin, Albany CA 94556
Event Type
Other
|UC Gill Tract Community Farm
|contact [at] gilltractfarm.org
|5102923418
The UC Gill Tract Community Farm is hosting its 4th Annual Harvest Fest on Sunday October 15, 2017 10am-5pm. Please join us for farm work in the morning, soup and salad prepared from our harvest at lunchtime, a workshop "Living on Ohlone Land" 2-3:30pm and circle singing and dancing to close out the day. Live DJs will be spinning tunes in the AM and live performers will entertain during lunch. There will also be activities for children throughout the day and tabling by local activists.
Please join us at 1050 San Pablo Avenue at Marin, Albany CA 94556. The event is free.