Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
SF Speak Out-Stop Thaad-US Troops Out Of Korea! Rally At UN Plaza
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Oct 4th, 2017 10:03 AM
A protest was held to oppose the US Trump military threats against North Korea. Speakers also opposed the US installation of Thaad missiles which has been backed by the Moon government and the militarization of the Korean peninsula.
sm_korea_sf_protest_labor_action10-3-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
14On 10/3/17 Koreans, Americans spoke and rallied at UN plaza in San Francisco to oppose the militarization of Korea including the installation of Thaad and against Trump's war threats to destroy North Korea. Speakers also included members of the Korean People's Democracy Party. The organization has been touring the US to oppose the growing threats of war by President Trump and the US government in Korea. A Puerto Rican participant also spoke out on the crisis in Puerto Rico and the failure of the US government to defend the people of the Island. The San Francisco Labor Council has opposed the militarization of the Korean peninsula and also the JeJu base which will be used by the US military for possible war.
The rally and speak out took place on October 3, 2017.
Additional media:
http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06-27-16RessptComfortWomenMemorial.pdf
http://english.hani.co.kr/arti/english_edition/e_international/810083.html
https://aflcio.org/2017/7/27/afl-cio-honors-korean-labor-leader-han-human-rights-award-call-his-release-prison
http://blog.jinbo.net/CINA/4592
For more information on the Korea People's Democracy Party.
http://pdp21.kr
United Public Workers For Action.
http://www.upwa.info
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dI265g7gNVg
§UPWA George Wright Spoke Against US Trump War Threats
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Oct 4th, 2017 10:03 AM
sm_korea_sf_protest_wright_speaks10-3-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Professor George Wright who is on the UPWA steering committee spoke against the militarization of the Korean peninsula and the growing danger of imperialist war. The US with the Asian Pivot supported by the Democrats and Republicans is to prepare for an imperialist war in Asai.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dI265g7gNVg
§Oppose Installation of Thaad
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Oct 4th, 2017 10:03 AM
sm_korea_sf_protest_stop_thaad10-3-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The US governments under both Obama and Trump is further militarizing the region by installing Thaad missiles which are not only aimed against North Korea but China.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dI265g7gNVg
§Puerto Rican Speaks About Role of US
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Oct 4th, 2017 10:03 AM
sm_korea_sf_protest_puerto_rican_speaks10-3-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A Puerto Rican participant in the rally discussed the role of the United States in refusing to allow full support for Puerto Rico by banning ships from other countries by the use of the Jones Act. Cuba has also been prevented by the Trump government from sending support to the people of the island. While the US has the largest military in the world and is threatening to destroy North Korea they have refused to restore and rebuild the destroyed electrical power system in Puerto Rico is still broken down.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dI265g7gNVg
§Korean KCTU Opposes Thaad Installation By US and Moon Government
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Oct 4th, 2017 10:03 AM
sm_korean_kctu_unionists_oppose_thaad.jpg
original image (600x2029)
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions KCTU is organizing and protesting against the installation of the US Thaad missile system in Korea. The installation has also been supported by the Moon government. The threat to destroy North Korean by Trump is a threat not only to the people of Korea but the world.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dI265g7gNVg
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Planning and Doing Aggressive War is the Supreme International CrimeUnion JackMonday Oct 9th, 2017 6:08 PM
Why Koreans Are Against The US THAAD MissilesrepostMonday Oct 9th, 2017 9:40 AM
THAAD is an anti-missile systemMike HolmesFriday Oct 6th, 2017 5:41 PM
