Wednesday Oct 4th, 2017 10:03 AM A protest was held to oppose the US Trump military threats against North Korea. Speakers also opposed the US installation of Thaad missiles which has been backed by the Moon government and the militarization of the Korean peninsula.

The rally and speak out took place on October 3, 2017.

http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06-27-16RessptComfortWomenMemorial.pdf

http://english.hani.co.kr/arti/english_edition/e_international/810083.html

https://aflcio.org/2017/7/27/afl-cio-honors-korean-labor-leader-han-human-rights-award-call-his-release-prison

http://blog.jinbo.net/CINA/4592

For more information on the Korea People's Democracy Party.

http://pdp21.kr

United Public Workers For Action.

http://www.upwa.info

Production of Labor Video Project

Professor George Wright who is on the UPWA steering committee spoke against the militarization of the Korean peninsula and the growing danger of imperialist war. The US with the Asian Pivot supported by the Democrats and Republicans is to prepare for an imperialist war in Asai.

The US governments under both Obama and Trump is further militarizing the region by installing Thaad missiles which are not only aimed against North Korea but China.

A Puerto Rican participant in the rally discussed the role of the United States in refusing to allow full support for Puerto Rico by banning ships from other countries by the use of the Jones Act. Cuba has also been prevented by the Trump government from sending support to the people of the island. While the US has the largest military in the world and is threatening to destroy North Korea they have refused to restore and rebuild the destroyed electrical power system in Puerto Rico is still broken down.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions KCTU is organizing and protesting against the installation of the US Thaad missile system in Korea. The installation has also been supported by the Moon government. The threat to destroy North Korean by Trump is a threat not only to the people of Korea but the world.