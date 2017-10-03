top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 10/12/2017
Taking Climate Change Seriously
Date Thursday October 12
Time 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
World Affairs
312 Sutter Street, Suite 200
San Francisco, CA, 94108
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorWorld Affairs
Unprecedented hurricanes brought torrential rain and wind that devastated many parts of southeastern Texas and Florida. Monsoon flooding inundated entire neighborhoods in India, Bangladesh and Nepal. Meanwhile, wildfires combined with record-breaking heat waves blazed across the Western US.While millions of people deal with the aftermath of these disasters, US EPA head Scott Pruitt told CNN that now was not the time to discuss the role of climate change in these extreme weather patterns. Climate scientists say otherwise.

For Katharine Mach and Miyuki Hino, climate scientists at Stanford University, it’s time for us to address climate change head-on. Join us for this clear-eyed assessment of climate change and a discussion about how we can better anticipate, plan for and mitigate the impacts of our warming climate.
sm_10.12.17_taking_climate_change_via_sasa_kadrijevic_shutterstock.jpg
original image (4560x2366)
For more event information:
https://www.worldaffairs.org/event-calenda...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 3rd, 2017 5:06 PM
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
