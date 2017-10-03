From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Taking Climate Change Seriously
Date
Thursday October 12
Time
6:30 PM
7:30 PM
Location Details
World Affairs
312 Sutter Street, Suite 200
San Francisco, CA, 94108
Event Type
Panel Discussion
|World Affairs
Unprecedented hurricanes brought torrential rain and wind that devastated many parts of southeastern Texas and Florida. Monsoon flooding inundated entire neighborhoods in India, Bangladesh and Nepal. Meanwhile, wildfires combined with record-breaking heat waves blazed across the Western US.While millions of people deal with the aftermath of these disasters, US EPA head Scott Pruitt told CNN that now was not the time to discuss the role of climate change in these extreme weather patterns. Climate scientists say otherwise.
For Katharine Mach and Miyuki Hino, climate scientists at Stanford University, it’s time for us to address climate change head-on. Join us for this clear-eyed assessment of climate change and a discussion about how we can better anticipate, plan for and mitigate the impacts of our warming climate.