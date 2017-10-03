top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
media activism
labor
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$30.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Immigrant Rights | LGBTI / Queer | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 10/11/2017
Resist Regression Strategy Session
Date Wednesday October 11
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Telegraph Beer Garden, 2318 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorThe Reservoir Coalition
Emailricky [at] thereservoircoalition.org
Phone2487016293
You have the right to resist. We can help. Now is the time to fight back against hate and discrimination by getting involved in your community with The Reservoir Coalition.

Join us at Telegraph Beer Garden on 2318 Telegraph Ave in Oakland, CA on Wednesday, October 11th for a Direct Action Movement Informational Meeting and Strategy Session. We will be holding an open meeting to discuss The Reservoir Coalition's Bay Area resistance and protest goals, followed by a community organizing strategy session. All are welcome.

For more information, head to thereservoircoalition.org and/or contact Ricky at ricky [at] thereservoircoalition.org or 248-701-6293
sm_resist_regression_final.jpg
original image (581x501)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1063654773...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 3rd, 2017 12:04 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code