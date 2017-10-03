



Join us at Telegraph Beer Garden on 2318 Telegraph Ave in Oakland, CA on Wednesday, October 11th for a Direct Action Movement Informational Meeting and Strategy Session. We will be holding an open meeting to discuss The Reservoir Coalition's Bay Area resistance and protest goals, followed by a community organizing strategy session. All are welcome.



For more information, head to thereservoircoalition.org and/or contact Ricky at ricky [at] thereservoircoalition.org or 248-701-6293

