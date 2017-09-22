From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Fresno Area Alt-Right racists exposed by Fresno Antifa

Friday Sep 22nd, 2017 12:33 PM

Information gathered about four Alt-Right racists who have been counter protesting Fresno area progressive events the last several months.

These four Fresno area people have been counter protesting progressive provoke a reaction out of activists. They then post these videos on Alt right websites for people to harass (dox) us. They've also traveled statewide to do the same. Posted is a flyer we're circulating about these individuals.