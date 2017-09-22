top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Racial Justice
Fresno Area Alt-Right racists exposed
by Fresno Antifa
Friday Sep 22nd, 2017 12:33 PM
Information gathered about four Alt-Right racists who have been counter protesting Fresno area progressive events the last several months.
alt-right_flyer.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (430.0kb)
These four Fresno area people have been counter protesting progressive provoke a reaction out of activists. They then post these videos on Alt right websites for people to harass (dox) us. They've also traveled statewide to do the same. Posted is a flyer we're circulating about these individuals.
