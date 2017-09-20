top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 9/29/2017
Standing in Solidarity with the Homeless in Fresno
Date Friday September 29
Time 9:00 PM - 8:00 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Fresno City Hall (on P street, between Fresno and Tulare).
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMike Rhodes
Emailmikerhodes [at] comcast.net
Phone5599784502
The homeless No Camping ordinance in Fresno will be implemented on Friday, September 29, 2017. At that time Fresno Police officers will be authorized to arrest homeless people who sleep on public or private property, effectively criminalizing homelessness. After arrest, homeless people will face a $1,000 fine and 6 months in jail.

I believe this is a pivotal moment in Fresno’s approach to homelessness. How we respond when the authorities come after the homeless and drag them to jail one at a time will say a lot about who we are and what we do when confronted with injustice, intolerance and a city government engaged in immoral conduct that violates basic human rights.

We must not be silent as homeless people (our brothers and sisters) are punished for the crime of being too poor to afford a home.

This is the time for everyone who believes in social and economic justice to draw a line in the sand and City Hall is where we need to focus. If 100 people committed Civil Disobedience by protesting this morally bankrupt law it would make an important statement. If 1,000 people committed themselves to camping out at City Hall that night it might force the city to ignore the law (rather than arrest us all).

If you want to stop the City of Fresno from implementing this ordinance, help us get 1,000 people to attend this event who are willing to bring their tent and sleeping bag to City Hall on Friday, September 29 starting at 9 p.m.

Your participation in this event will directly impact the city’s homeless policy and how the homeless are treated in this community.

For more information, go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/1709887029053801
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 20th, 2017 4:55 PM
