Collect art, support arts education, and be inspired by artists at Root Division's largest annual fundraising event!



Root Division is proud to feature an eclectic mix of high quality artwork from over 170 established and emerging Bay Area artists, many of whom have been partners of the organization's growth over the past 15 years and including plenty of rising stars!



Proceeds from the auction directly benefit local artists, free art classes for Bay Area youth, and the continued success of Root Division's unique model for keeping artists working at the heart of San Francisco.



Funds raised from this fantastic event enable Root Division to train artists and teach free arts classes to over 600 underserved youth who would otherwise not receive arts education.



Root Division is a visual arts ecosystem where artists receive subsidized studio space in exchange for service to the community. Each artist in our program volunteers 12 hours of service per month towards teaching art to youth and adults as well as coordinating engaging exhibitions. We are committed to continuing the tradition of supporting excellence and accessibility in the visual arts, and cannot do it without community support!





https://www.rootdivision.org/art-auction For more event information: