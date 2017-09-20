From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 9/21/2017

White Supremacist to speak at Richmond Branch, SF Public Library Date Thursday September 21 Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details 351 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118 Event Type Speaker Organizer/Author Carol Brouillet, Ken Jenkins

He’s a right wing Southern Poverty Law Center designated “raging anti-Semite”. A former writer for the hate group, American Free Press. An neo-Nazi Willis Carto alumn. Bollyn has appeared with KKK “Grand Wizard” David Duke on his radio show.

Why should I care?

Christopher Bollyn is different because he uses “9/11 Truth” to trick left-wing, progressive spaces, progressive Churches, and other community centered spaces whose views are diametrically opposed to his right wing anti-Semitism.

https://medium.com/@rafaelshimunov/so-youre-hosting-christopher-bollyn-9b0f39a415cd