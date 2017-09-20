Who is Christopher Bollyn?
He’s a right wing Southern Poverty Law Center designated “raging anti-Semite”. A former writer for the hate group, American Free Press. An neo-Nazi Willis Carto alumn. Bollyn has appeared with KKK “Grand Wizard” David Duke on his radio show.
Why should I care?
Christopher Bollyn is different because he uses “9/11 Truth” to trick left-wing, progressive spaces, progressive Churches, and other community centered spaces whose views are diametrically opposed to his right wing anti-Semitism. https://medium.com/@rafaelshimunov/so-youre-hosting-christopher-bollyn-9b0f39a415cd