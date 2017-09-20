top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
Berkeley, CA: Daniel Quillinan Exposed to Neighbors as Violent Fascist
by Antifa
Wednesday Sep 20th, 2017 8:31 AM
Earlier this week, around 100 community alert flyers were mailed out to the neighbors of local fascist Daniel Quillinan.
sm_dan_q2.jpg
original image (850x1100)
Earlier this week, around 100 community alert flyers were mailed out to the neighbors of Daniel Quillinan, who lives at 741 Addison St APT A in Berkeley, CA. A copy of the flyer that was mailed out to Quillinan’s neighborhood is included below.

Daniel Quillinan is a fascist, and he has shown that he is more than willing to use violence in order to advance his racist and misogynist aspirations. Quillinan is closely aligned with Kyle Chapman, whom he met prior to the March 4 Trump rally. It was at that rally that Quillinan and Chapman both showed up together with identical shields as well as an array of other weapons including clubs, pepper spray, and knives. While Chapman became known nationally as a living meme following his March 4 arrest that he is now facing felony charges for, Quillinan has been enjoying a lower profile, able to walk the streets of Berkeley largely unnoticed. In addition to allying and organizing with Kyle Chapman, Daniel Quillinan also associates with the Berkeley College Republicans. Quillinan has joined BCR in attempts to disrupt leftist meetings and harass local activists.

This should not continue. Because Quillinan expresses violent desires on his social media pages and has already put effort into carrying out some degree of violence onto the Berkeley community, we feel it is important for everyone to know who and where Daniel Quillinan is. No fascist should be able to be in the streets of Berkeley without being recognized.

Spread this information. Look out for each other. Keep each other safe.

To read more about Daniel Quillinan, see NoCARA’s research here:

https://nocara.blackblogs.org/2017/03/16/piss-kilts-and-sticks-how-violent-trump-supporters-are-merging-with-the-alt-right/
§
by Antifa Wednesday Sep 20th, 2017 8:31 AM
sm_6.jpg
original image (720x960)
Kyle Chapman and Daniel Quillinan at Quillinan's house
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code