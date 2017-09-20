From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice Berkeley, CA: Daniel Quillinan Exposed to Neighbors as Violent Fascist by Antifa

Wednesday Sep 20th, 2017 8:31 AM Earlier this week, around 100 community alert flyers were mailed out to the neighbors of local fascist Daniel Quillinan.

original image (850x1100)



Daniel Quillinan is a fascist, and he has shown that he is more than willing to use violence in order to advance his racist and misogynist aspirations. Quillinan is closely aligned with Kyle Chapman, whom he met prior to the March 4 Trump rally. It was at that rally that Quillinan and Chapman both showed up together with identical shields as well as an array of other weapons including clubs, pepper spray, and knives. While Chapman became known nationally as a living meme following his March 4 arrest that he is now facing felony charges for, Quillinan has been enjoying a lower profile, able to walk the streets of Berkeley largely unnoticed. In addition to allying and organizing with Kyle Chapman, Daniel Quillinan also associates with the Berkeley College Republicans. Quillinan has joined BCR in attempts to disrupt leftist meetings and harass local activists.



This should not continue. Because Quillinan expresses violent desires on his social media pages and has already put effort into carrying out some degree of violence onto the Berkeley community, we feel it is important for everyone to know who and where Daniel Quillinan is. No fascist should be able to be in the streets of Berkeley without being recognized.



Spread this information. Look out for each other. Keep each other safe.



To read more about Daniel Quillinan, see NoCARA’s research here:



original image (720x960) Kyle Chapman and Daniel Quillinan at Quillinan's house