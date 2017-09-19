top
East Bay | Immigrant Rights
For Open Borders! Oppose the Bipartisan War on Immigrants!
Date Wednesday September 20
Time 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Wednesday, September 20, 8:00pm
279 Dwinelle Hall, UC Berkeley
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorIYSSE
The decision of the Trump administration to end the DACA program marks a new stage in the attack on immigrant workers and youth in the United States and internationally.

Nearly 800,000 young people who have spent most of their lives in the US will, beginning in six months, be left at the mercy of the apparatus of repression, violence and deportation called the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the US Border Patrol.

The revocation of DACA has already provoked widespread anger and revulsion throughout the country. There is a vast gulf, however, between the reaction of workers and youth, on the one hand, and the cynical and hypocritical criticisms of Trump’s decision from sections of the political establishment, Silicon Valley CEOs and, particularly, the Democratic Party, on the other.

A new political strategy is needed. The defense of immigrant rights cannot be separated from the mobilization of the entire working class against social inequality, war, the destruction of democratic rights and all the products of the capitalist system.

Join the IYSSE for a discussion of the nature of the Trump administration and its relationship to the social and political crisis in the United States and internationally.

Democrats seek to prop up Trump’s crisis-ridden government

Unite all workers against the attack on immigrants! For a socialist policy of open borders!

Undocumented protesters drive Nancy Pelosi out of her own press conference
For more event information:
http://iysse.com/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 19th, 2017 6:35 AM
