Related Categories: East Bay | Immigrant Rights

Wednesday, September 20, 8:00pm

279 Dwinelle Hall, UC Berkeley
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author IYSSE



Nearly 800,000 young people who have spent most of their lives in the US will, beginning in six months, be left at the mercy of the apparatus of repression, violence and deportation called the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the US Border Patrol.



The revocation of DACA has already provoked widespread anger and revulsion throughout the country. There is a vast gulf, however, between the reaction of workers and youth, on the one hand, and the cynical and hypocritical criticisms of Trump’s decision from sections of the political establishment, Silicon Valley CEOs and, particularly, the Democratic Party, on the other.



A new political strategy is needed. The defense of immigrant rights cannot be separated from the mobilization of the entire working class against social inequality, war, the destruction of democratic rights and all the products of the capitalist system.



Join the IYSSE for a discussion of the nature of the Trump administration and its relationship to the social and political crisis in the United States and internationally.



Democrats seek to prop up Trump’s crisis-ridden government



Unite all workers against the attack on immigrants! For a socialist policy of open borders!



