This Week in Palestine, August 25, 2017
by IMEMC

for August 19, to the 25, 2017.

Download Audio (4.2mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: Israeli attacks leave one Palestinian killed others injured as Palestinian leadership demand solid bases to resume talks with Israel. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.





The Nonviolence Report



Let’s begin our weekly report as usual with the nonviolent activities organized in the West Bank. Israeli troops attacked anti wall and settlement protests on Friday organized at a number of west Bank villages, as a result many residents were treated for the effects of tear gas inhalation.



protests this week were organized in the central West Bank villages of Bil’in, Ni’lin and Al Nabi Saleh in addition to In Kufer Qadum village in northern West Bank



Israeli soldiers attacked protesters in Al Nabi Saleh before even leaving the village. At the nearby villages of Bil’in, and Ni’lin, residents and their supporters reached the Israeli wall.



In Kufer Qadum troops also attacked the villagers and their international supporters at the village entrance. Later troops stormed the village and fired tear gas at protesters.





The Political Report



This week, Various Palestinian political bodies have rejected US’s envoy visit to Ramallah, within US’s efforts for peace. Meanwhile, Palestinian leadership look forward to resuming peace talks with Israel on some solid basis. IMEMC’s Rami Al Meghari has more:



Spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Rudaina, described meetings with US’s envoy to the region, Koshner, as profound and positive.



Abu Rudaina asserted on the long-time Palestinian demand that Israel should halt all settlements construction as basis for resumption of peace talks between the two sides.



In the meantime, no concrete findings have reported regarding Koshner’s talks with both Palestinians and Israelis.



Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbass, reaffirmed Palestinians’ willingness to resume peace on solid basis, on top of which halt of Israeli measures in the occupied Palestinian territories.



Meanwhile, the president met with Saudi officials, coordinating necessary steps for the upcoming period, as United States has stated willingness to reach peace between Palestinians and Israelis.



In the West Bank city of Ramallah, various political bodies demanded the Palestinian Authority to make no concessions and that the US should genuinely involve in the peace process.



For IMEMC News, I am Rami Al Meghari in Gaza.





The West Bank and Gaza report



This week, Israeli troops killed a Palestinian civilian at a West Bank checkpoint as ISS affiliated attackers kill a security officer in Gaza. IMEMC’s Ghassan Bannoura reports:



On Saturday, Israeli forces killed Qotayabah Zahran , 17, from ‘Alar village, north of Tulkarm. The abovementioned was walking near a bus station when an Israeli soldier shouted at him to stop.



However, the soldier stationed inside the watchtower established at the checkpoint directly opened fire at Zahran and killed him. The Israeli forces claimed that the abovementioned child attempted to stab one of the Israeli border guard officers, who were securing the checkpoint, so he was neutralized.



During the week, Israeli troops conducted at least 53 military invasions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and Jerusalem. During these invasion, Israeli troops detained at least 49 Palestinian civilians, including 14 children.



In Gaza, Palestinian security officer was killed when two men detonated an explosive belt near the border with Egypt on Thursday morning. The explosion killed the man wearing the belt, wounded his companion.



Palestinian sources in Gaza say that this is the first suicide bombing directed at Hamas. The two men who carried out the attack are said to be affiliated with extremist Salafist groups, and were attempting to enter Egypt to fight against the Egyptian government, which has been cooperating with Israel to crack down on Da’esh in the country.



Also in Gaza, Israeli soldiers shot, and seriously injured, a Palestinian fighter of the National Resistance Brigades, the armed wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), after the army fire dozens of live rounds at a training camp in northern Gaza.



On Monday, Israeli gunboats opened fire at and chased Palestinian fishing boats, northwest of Beit Lahia village, north of the Gaza Strip. Such attacks were also reported on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.



Moreover, Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, many Palestinian protesters east of Jabalia town, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, shot one with a gas bomb in his chest and causes many others to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation. Many Palestinians also suffered effects of teargas inhalation, east of Gaza city, and in central Gaza.



For IMEMC News this is Ghassan Bannoura.





Conclusion



And that’s all for today from This Week in Palestine. This was the Weekly report for August 19, to the 25, 2017. From the Occupied Palestinian Territories. For more news and updates please visit our website at www-dot-imemc-dot-org, This week’s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Eman Abedraboo-Bannoura. http://imemc.org/article/this-week-in-pale...