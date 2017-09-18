From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Dallas real estate mogul Vaughn E. Miller contributed $1,000 to David Duke campaign tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Monday Sep 18th, 2017 7:01 PM by Lynda Carson

The question remains. Why would people want to give their money to a supporter of KKK fascist David Duke, when they are free to do business with others who are not involved in supporting hate, the KKK, anti-Semitism and white supremacists?