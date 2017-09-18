|
Dallas real estate mogul Vaughn E. Miller contributed $1,000 to David Duke campaign
The question remains. Why would people want to give their money to a supporter of KKK fascist David Duke, when they are free to do business with others who are not involved in supporting hate, the KKK, anti-Semitism and white supremacists?
By Lynda Carson - September 18, 2017
Vaughn E. Miller, President and CEO of Vance C. Miller Company LLC, is a real estate mogul in Dallas, Texas, and elsewhere. He is seen pictured in a photo with Prince Charles, in England.
Public records reveal that Vaughn E. Miller is a proud supporter of David Duke, and that he gave $1,000 to David Duke’s failed Senate campaign during 2016.
The Texas, Secretary Of State (SOS) document number 0801767544 for 5706 E MOCKINGBIRD LANE, DALLAS, TX 75206, matches the same SOS number for Vance C. Miller Company, LLC, owned by Vaughn E. Miller.
According to wikipedia, David Ernest Duke (born July 1, 1950) is an American white nationalist, politician, antisemitic conspiracy theorist, Holocaust denier, convicted felon, and former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.
The recent violent white supremacist rally that David Duke attended in Charlottesville during August, which resulted in blood in the streets of Charlottesville, and the death of Heather Heyer when she was run down by an alleged Nazi sympathizer while she was protesting against the KKK, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists. Reportedly, 19 others were injured when the Nazi sympathizer plowed into a crowd of peaceful demonstrators.
As a proud supporter of David Duke’s failed Senate campaign in 2016, Vaughn E. Miller tries to conceal his true political leanings for KKK fascist David Duke from the public by contributing to different causes, including Children’s Advocacy Center, Wipe Out Kids Cancer, Bryan's House, Special Olympics Texas, Family Gateway, Project Transformation, North Texas Food, and The Family Place.
According to his website, “Vaughn E. Miller, the oldest surviving son of Dallas real estate legend Vance C. Miller, is President & CEO of Vance C. Miller Company LLC, Vance C. Miller Holdings Corporation and VCM Development Group LLC. Vaughn started his real estate career in 1986 when he joined his father at Vance C. Miller Interests. There he became Vice President and headed the commercial brokerage operation as well as the marketing and leasing of over 300,000 sf of retail projects in north Dallas and represented Blockbuster Video in their early expansion in the Dallas area. Vaughn and his father created Vance C. Miller Development Group to develop single-tenant retail property in 1988. In 1990 Vaughn joined Henry S. Miller/Grubb & Ellis as Vice President of the Retail Properties Division. Then in 1993 Vaughn and his father Vance re-started the Henry S. Miller Commercial real estate brand in the Preston Center office of Henry S. Miller Realtors. Vaughn, as Senior Vice President, built the Commercial Division to 17 retail brokers in Dallas and Houston. In April 1994 Vaughn and his father merged with Newmarket Grunnah-Cole and Kelley, Lundeen & Crawford and created Miller Commercial and became the largest commercial real estate firm in Dallas/Ft. Worth and the largest independent firm in Texas. Vaughn was named Executive Vice President and head of the Commercial/Retail Division. From 1994-2013 Vaughn headed the Retail Division of Henry S. Miller Companies and was consistently a Top Producer. Vaughn, among other things, was responsible for overseeing leasing and management of the 3 million square foot Henry S. Miller Company Shopping Center portfolio. Vaughn has an extensive background in the sale, leasing and development of “high profile” Dallas retail land and shopping centers including: Central Expressway and Forest Lane, Central Expressway and Royal Lane, Inwood Road and Forest Lane.”
Reportedly in 2015, Vaughn E. Miller paid $28 million for a real estate portfolio, to build and a polo and country club in North Texas.
The wealthy Miller family is well known in Dallas and has been in the news often, through the years.
Some of the businesses connected to those who have been outed recently for making campaign contributions to David Duke’s failed 2016 Senate campaign, including Roger Grigsby, owner of O’meil restaurant in Santa Cruz, and Julius De Roma, owner of Clubhouse Jager in Minneapolis, did not fare too well according to a recent report by Newsweek, and the New York Times.
Both business owners were also outed in an original story that appeared in the San Francisco Bay View Newspaper, and the mainstream media followed suit with their own stories as the boycotts occurred and the longtime establishments reportedly have been shut down.
The question remains. Why would people want to give their money to a supporter of KKK fascist David Duke, when they are free to do business with others who are not involved in supporting hate, the KKK, anti-Semitism and white supremacists?
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
