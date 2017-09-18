From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Report Back from People's Congress of Resistance "Unity in Struggle!"
Date
Friday September 22
Time
7:00 PM
8:30 PM
Location Details
2969 Mission St., at 26th St.
Event Type
Speaker
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|415-821-6171
The people have been fighting back against Trump’s attacks on working and oppressed people since his election. For the resistance to succeed, we need a united front of progressive organizations and activists fighting for revolutionary change. On Sept. 16-17 in Washington DC, a significant step was taken towards making this unity in struggle a reality. The People’s Congress of Resistance held its first national meeting where organizers representing communities from across the country met and declared their commitment to a coordinated fight back. Join us for a report back from the Congress of Resistance and discussion on the next steps in the struggle.
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 18th, 2017 10:30 AM
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.