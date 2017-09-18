The people have been fighting back against Trump’s attacks on working and oppressed people since his election. For the resistance to succeed, we need a united front of progressive organizations and activists fighting for revolutionary change. On Sept. 16-17 in Washington DC, a significant step was taken towards making this unity in struggle a reality. The People’s Congress of Resistance held its first national meeting where organizers representing communities from across the country met and declared their commitment to a coordinated fight back. Join us for a report back from the Congress of Resistance and discussion on the next steps in the struggle.



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



original image (960x720)

http://www.pslweb.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 18th, 2017 10:30 AM