From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 9/22/2017
Report Back from People's Congress of Resistance "Unity in Struggle!"
Date Friday September 22
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
2969 Mission St., at 26th St.
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
The people have been fighting back against Trump’s attacks on working and oppressed people since his election. For the resistance to succeed, we need a united front of progressive organizations and activists fighting for revolutionary change. On Sept. 16-17 in Washington DC, a significant step was taken towards making this unity in struggle a reality. The People’s Congress of Resistance held its first national meeting where organizers representing communities from across the country met and declared their commitment to a coordinated fight back. Join us for a report back from the Congress of Resistance and discussion on the next steps in the struggle.

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
For more event information:
http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 18th, 2017 10:30 AM
