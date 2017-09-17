top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Police State and Prisons
Computer Privacy Workshop Series
Date Thursday September 21
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSubRosa
We live in an age of historically unprecedented state and corporate surveillance.

In this series of workshops, we will work to deconstruct the threats to privacy and work on concrete ways to keep our devices more secure. With the knowledge that activists are being targeted, building security culture digitally and in collective relationships are important aspects of the workshops.

This week: Install signal, discuss why we need privacy (Bring cell phone). Briefly discuss stingrays, surveillance state, our risks. Discuss limits on privacy.

We will have childcare and Spanish translation available.
