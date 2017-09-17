From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Police State and Prisons
View other events for the week of 9/21/2017
|
Computer Privacy Workshop Series
|
Date
|
Thursday September 21
|
Time
|
7:00 PM
-
9:00 PM
|
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Location Details
|
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95060
|
Event Type
|
Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|SubRosa
|
We live in an age of historically unprecedented state and corporate surveillance.
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 17th, 2017 8:17 PM
In this series of workshops, we will work to deconstruct the threats to privacy and work on concrete ways to keep our devices more secure. With the knowledge that activists are being targeted, building security culture digitally and in collective relationships are important aspects of the workshops.
This week: Install signal, discuss why we need privacy (Bring cell phone). Briefly discuss stingrays, surveillance state, our risks. Discuss limits on privacy.
We will have childcare and Spanish translation available.