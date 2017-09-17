top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Community Feed before Occupy Oakland General Assembly
Date Sunday September 24
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
Oscar Grant Plaza amphitheater
14th & Broadway, Oakland, CA
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorOccupy Oakland
Feed The People!

One Sunday of every month (usually the last) attendees of the OO GA will get together a little earlier than usual, at 3 PM (2 PM in the winter) to share some food with each other and the community. There will be a table and utensils/plates, meat and veggie entrees and whatnot courtesy of the Kitchen Committee (such at it is), so just bring yourself and, if you like, something to share.

The Occupy Oakland General Assembly meets every Sunday at 4 PM at Oscar Grant Plaza amphitheater. If it is raining (as in RAINING, not just misting) at 3:00 PM we meet in the basement of the Omni Collective, 4799 Shattuck Ave., Oakland. During the colder months we tend to meet at 3 PM.

The General Assembly has met on a continuous basis for more than five years! Our General Assembly is a participatory gathering of Oakland community members and beyond, where everyone who shows up is treated equally . Our Assembly and the process we have collectively cultivated strives to reach agreement while building community.

At the GA committees, caucuses, and loosely associated groups whose representatives come voluntarily report on past and future actions, with discussion. If you like, just come and hear all the organizing being done! Occupy Oakland encourages political activity that is decentralized and welcomes diverse voices and actions into the movement.

For more event information: https://occupyoakland.org/
For more event information:
https://occupyoakland.org/
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 17th, 2017 6:54 PM
