Meatless: Transform the Way You Eat and Live
Date
Wednesday September 27
Time
6:00 PM
7:30 PM
Location Details
SF Public Library
Latino/Hispanic Rms A & B
100 Larkin St.
San Francisco
Event Type
Speaker
|Janet Tom
Kristie Middleton will talk about her new book, Meatless: Transform the Way You Eat and Live.
Kristie Middleton, Senior Food Policy Director for the Humane Society of the United States, will speak about her new book, Meatless: Transform the Way You Eat and Live--One Meal at a Time.
Meatless has inspirational stories about people who have lost weight, become healthier, helped animals and reduced their carbon footprint.
The book will give you tips and tricks for overcoming common barriers to diet change and making better lifestyle choices.
A book sale and signing follows the program.
