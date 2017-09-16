top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 9/27/2017
Meatless: Transform the Way You Eat and Live
Date Wednesday September 27
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
SF Public Library
Latino/Hispanic Rms A & B
100 Larkin St.
San Francisco
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorJanet Tom
Kristie Middleton will talk about her new book, Meatless: Transform the Way You Eat and Live.


Kristie Middleton, Senior Food Policy Director for the Humane Society of the United States, will speak about her new book, Meatless: Transform the Way You Eat and Live--One Meal at a Time.

Meatless has inspirational stories about people who have lost weight, become healthier, helped animals and reduced their carbon footprint.

The book will give you tips and tricks for overcoming common barriers to diet change and making better lifestyle choices.

A book sale and signing follows the program.

Wednesday, 9/27/2017, 6:00 - 7:30

SF Public Library
Latino/Hispanic Rms A & B
100 Larkin St.
San Francisco
meatless_bk_cover.jpg
For more event information:
https://sfpl.org/index.php?pg=1028003201
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 16th, 2017 5:40 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code