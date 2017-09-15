From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 9/18/2017

OccupyForum presents: Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Challenging Islamophobia Date Monday September 18 Time 6:45 PM - 9:15 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details 474 Valencia Street between 15th and 16th Streets near BART Event Type Teach-In Organizer/Author Ruthie



Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR):

Challenging Islamophobia and our role as bystanders in the context of increasing numbers of hate crimes and hate incidents.



The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is a nonprofit, grassroots civil rights and advocacy group. CAIR is America’s largest Islamic civil liberties group, with regional offices nationwide and in Canada. The national headquarters is located on Capitol Hill.



The San Francisco Bay Area chapter is the oldest CAIR chapter in the country. Back in 1994, a group of dedicated volunteers in the Bay Area saw a need for a unique kind of Muslim organization – an organization that would work to uphold civil rights of American Muslims, foster a better understanding of the Islamic faith and its followers, and help find avenues for Muslims to integrate more fully into the broader society.



Nearly 20 years later, the chapter has grown tremendously, deepening its base in the Bay Area Muslim community, serving the area’s nearly 250,000 Muslims residing in the nine Bay Area counties. CAIR-SFBA has, moreover, become a household name among local Muslims, and a reliable resource and partner for media, public officials and policymakers, advocacy groups, and the interfaith and progressive communities. Our Mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, encourage dialogue, protect civil liberties, empower American Muslims, and build coalitions that promote justice and mutual understanding.



Civil rights advocacy remains at the center of CAIR’s work. CAIR has served more than 25,000 victims of discrimination since its founding. Our California offices receive a total of approximately 800 inquiries a year and work to resolve them through mediation, negotiation, public pressure or, if necessary, through legal action. Our services are provided free of charge to the community.



Through various programs, CAIR facilitates opportunities to engage with government bodies, to influence public policy by meeting with elected officials, and to advocate for legislation that aims to preserve civil liberties and promote social justice. CAIR seeks to educate American Muslims about their rights so that they may fully engage in all aspects of civic life. CAIR also works with allied organizations representing other communities in order to build coalitions that foster justice and mutual understanding.



Come to OccupyForum to learn about CAIR and ways you can support Muslims and other vulnerable communities during this time of extreme duress. We will also touch on issues such as Islamophobia, discrimination, and how to safely respond to hate crimes and hate incidents.



Time will be allotted for discussion and announcements.

Donations to Occupy Forum to cover costs are encouraged; no one turned away!

(All proceeds tonight donated to CAIR)

- http://ca.cair.com/sfba/ - http://ca.cair.com/sfba/what-we-do/challenge-islamophobia/



Monday, September 18th, 2017 from 6:45 - 9:15 pm at the Black and Brown Social Club

474 Valencia between 15th and 16th Street near 16th Street BART



Information, discussion, & community! Monday Night Forum!!

OccupyForum is an opportunity for open and respectful dialogue

