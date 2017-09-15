top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 9/23/2017
San Bruno Mt Watch Plant Sale "Groovy Groundcovers"
Date Saturday September 23
Time 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Mission Blue Nursery, 3401 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005 (http://www.mountainwatch.org/directions)
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorSan Bruno Mountain Watch
Emailinfo [at] mountainwatch.org
Phone4154676631
San Bruno Mountain Watch has fought for the protection of San Bruno Mountain as public open space for the past 45 years. Help us raise funds for our restoration, education, and advocacy programs by visiting our ​Mission Blue Nursery on September 23rd for a "Groovy Groundcovers" Native Plant Sale.

Join us for a free talk at 11am on how to blanket your garden's ground with a thick, fragrant,​​ and luxurious spread of native plants.

All the plants grown at Mission Blue Nursery are sourced from the hills, canyons, creeks, dunes, and meadows of beautiful San Bruno Mountain. Bring home the mountain’s remarkable native flora for your school garden, backyard, sidewalk planter, etc!

Visit the page below for our plant inventory list and more information:​
http://www.mountainwatch.org/plantsale/
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 15th, 2017 3:51 PM
