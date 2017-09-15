From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Indymedia | Racial Justice Alt-Right create fake Berkeley stabbing story by Unfake the News

Friday Sep 15th, 2017 2:44 PM The Alt-Right are spreading a fake news story about a woman who was allegedly stabbed by Antifa in Berkeley last night. This story is factually untrue.



The Proud Boys, a right-wing fraternal organization of which Chapman is an organizer, posted on their website an account from an alleged witness of the fake stabbing. The unnamed source told Proud Boy Magazine: "I literally mentioned to another Proud Boy Chad that she wasn’t safe but I never imagined that she would get stabbed.” The article also credits Kyle Chapman as the one who "broke the news that a Jewish American woman there in support of Shapiro was stabbed by leftist demonstrators". (Source:



Other Right Wing websites, used to spread disinformation, are sharing the fake story. The website Pacific Pundit has the headline 'Ben Shapiro Supporter Stabbed by Antifa Terrorists in Berkeley'. The author of the piece wrote: "Here’s something you can bet the media will never report" and "Don’t expect any coverage of this at all." In the article, the author asserts: "AntiFA hates Jews". (Source:



On the Reddit forum TheDonald (reddit.com/r/the_donald) there are discussion threads about the fake stabbing incident. One discussion thread criticizes the mainstream media for not reporting on the fake stabbing incident. (Source:



The Berkeley police have clarified that the story of the stabbing is not real. On Twitter, they released 2 statements. First they communicated: "Online accounts surrounding a stabbing at last night's protest are false." BPD continued: "She fell and wasn't pushed. No fight. That is what she told us at the scene. These are the actual facts." (Source:



The Alt-Right are focused on a misleading interpretation of a photograph featuring a Shapiro supporter lying on the ground. In the circulated photo, the Alt-Right are claiming that a pool of blood can be seen around her head. In actuality, what is shown in the photo is not blood, but rather is her hair laying on the asphalt. There is a male protester looking down at her as she lays on the ground, and the Alt-Right are claiming that he allegedly stabbed her in the neck.



The woman in the photo, the alleged victim, was not stabbed. According to real eyewitness accounts, and according to the police's own statements, the woman tripped and fell on the asphalt. She was not the victim of a stabbing, or of any other major assault. She did not file a police report about being attacked. What appears to have happened is after someone grabbed her posterboard sign, she chased after the person who took it, tripped and fell.



